Smart Shopper: Walmart once again takes crown for low-price grocery champion, Denver7 finds

DENVER — Everybody likes to save money, and saving money on groceries – a household’s third-largest expense – is a priority for many families, especially during uncertain economic times.

Denver7’s Smart Shopper aims to help families save on grocery costs by tracking prices at four major supermarkets in the Denver metro area.

Each Wednesday, we’ll update our Smart Shopper Price Check with the latest prices of nine essential grocery items from King Soopers, Safeway, Walmart, and Target.

Here is the latest Denver7 Smart Shopper Price Check from July 9, 2025:

Walmart has once again taken the crown for low-price grocery champion. Last week was the first week that King Soopers had been the least expensive, but that was largely due to sales that expired in the past week.

Walmart came in at $26.06 for nine items, 20 cents more expensive than last week.

King Soopers came in second this week. The Kroger-owned grocery chain came in at $28.81, more than 3 dollars more expensive than last week due to those sales expiring.

Target came at third this week, at $31.01, a little more than 2 dollars more expensive than last week. It was the highest total we’ve seen from Target since we started recording in May.

Safeway, which has consistently placed fourth in the past ten comparisons, came in last place again, with a total of $31.41, about a dollar and a half less expensive than last week.

In a Denver7 Smart Shopper bonus this week in honor of Denver7 Gives School Supplies, Denver7’s Ethan Carlson collected prices to compare the costs of school supplies. See the results below:

Safeway:



Ticonderoga pencils (10 count): $2.49

PaperM ate pink pearl erasers (3 count): $1.49

Paper folders: $0.49

Crayola crayons (24 count): $1.49

BIC pens (10 count): $1.49

Elmer's school glue (4 oz): $1.34

King Soopers:



Ticonderoga pencils (10 count): $3.99

Paper Mate pink pearl erasers (3 count): $1.29

Paper folders: $0.49

Crayola crayons (24 count): $0.50

BIC pens (10 count): $1.29

Elmer's school glue (4 oz): $0.59

Target:



Ticonderoga pencils (10 count): $2.99

Paper Mate pink pearl erasers (3 count): $1.69

Paper folders: $0.15

Crayola crayons (24 count): $0.50

BIC pens (10 count): $1.29

Elmer's school glue (4 oz): $0.50

Walmart:



Ticonderoga pencils (10 count): $2.47

Paper Mate pink pearl erasers (3 count): $1.44

Paper folders: $0.25

Crayola crayons (24 count): $0.50

BIC pens (10 count): $0.97

Elmer's school glue (4 oz): $0.50

Remember to utilize digital coupons and loyalty programs for extra savings.

The items we compared are all store brands and are as follows:

