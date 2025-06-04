Solo travel on the rise: Women leading the charge in self-guided tours

DENVER — As warmer months approach, many have begun to plan their vacations, and solo travel is emerging as a growing trend. At Macs Adventure, a travel company with an office in Denver, the appeal of self-guided hiking and biking tours is drawing more people, particularly women, looking for exploration at their own pace.

Macs Adventure specializes in setting up self-guided vacations of Europe, the United Kingdom, Japan and New Zealand. They set up an itinerary, arrange hotel plans and provide support for customers who want to explore a new place without large tour groups. They offer tours of varying intensities, from extreme hikes of 18 miles a day to more laid-back train and bike tours.

More and more travelers are doing trips by themselves, according to Macs Adventure Customer Service Director Lauren McFadden. She said that modern technologies are making people feel safer about traveling alone than ever before, especially among women. 57% of Macs Adventure’s solo travel customers are women.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Travel companies, like Macs Adventure in Denver, are seeing that women make up 57% of solo travelers.

“We have fully tried and tested routes, GPS tracking, and everything so they don't get lost,” McFadden said. “They have our amazing app, which is just their guidebook in their hand. It tells you how far you have to walk that day, and how far you've already walked. We handle all of that for you, and you don't have to go and figure it all out on your own.”

Solo travelers may feel safer because more of the world has reliable internet service than ever before, and cell phones let travelers reach out for help if they have issues. Travel companies like Macs Adventure offer 24/7 support for those who may need it.

“They might have a small injury, or they need help, or they get to their bed and breakfast to check in, and the owner might be at the grocery store,” McFadden said. “We’re always there to help support and get them connected with the right suppliers as necessary.”