Nature is close to home at Cherry Creek State Park

AURORA, Colo. — Cherry Creek State park is much more than the Cherry Creek Reservoir. It’s an oasis for outdoor enthusiasts right in the heart of Aurora. With over 4,200 acres of land, this state park attracts more than 2 million visitors each year.

Park Manager Michelle Seubert, who has been with Colorado Parks and Wildlife since 1989 and has worked at state parks all around Colorado, thinks the main draw of the park is the vast array of activities available.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The Wetlands Preserve Trail at Cherry Creek State Park doesn't allow bikes, horses, or pets to help maintain the fragile environment.

“You can go camping, you could go rent a horse, you can rent a paddleboard, all in one day and then go home,” Seubert said. “We also have a lot of people come here from all over the United States to camp, because it’s in proximity to the mountains and the front range.”

Visitors can choose from a variety of outdoor pursuits including fishing, swimming, jet skiing, paddleboarding, boating, cycling and hiking. There’s also an outdoor shooting range and a swim beach that was upgraded last summer with new facilities and a center that offers classes ranging from boating safety to hunter education.

In addition to all of the outdoor recreation, the park serves as a place to experience nature and wildlife.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Ducks are among the many different types of wildlife you can find at the park. Lucky visitors may be able to spot a nesting pair of bald eagles!

“The southern end of our park is kind of a wildlife preserve area where there’s not a lot of visitor activity there, it’s just for our wildlife,” Seubert said. “That’s what’s really unique about Cherry Creek. We’re 4200 acres of land that’s been preserved not only for the people, but for our wildlife.”

The park offers a natural prairie environment of gentle, rolling hills. Over 40 mammals and 171 bird species call it home. Lucky visitors may be able to spot red-tailed hawks, herons, bald eagles, mule deer or coyotes.

Admission to the park is $10 a day, or free to those who included the state parks pass on their vehicle registration. Seubert advises visitors to come during the week to avoid weekend crowds, which typically peak on Sundays during the summer.

It’s not uncommon for the park to reach capacity from 1-5 p.m. on the weekend.