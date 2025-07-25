Escape into nature at Golden Gate Canyon State Park

GOLDEN, Colo. — With over 12,000 acres of land, Golden Gate Canyon State Park offers an escape into nature for campers and hikers alike. The park boasts over 35 miles of hiking trails that cater to all types of outdoor enthusiasts, just an hour from downtown Denver.

“You can do every recreational activity that you can think of, aside from boating or stand up paddle boarding or things like that,” Park Manager Todd Farrow said. “You can get to some of those areas in the backcountry, and not see another soul, not hear another thing, yet you're an hour away from Coors Field.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Park Manager Todd Farrow pointing out where to find Mt. Blue Sky from the park's Panorama Point

The park attracts approximately 1.7 million visitors each year, with the fall season drawing especially large crowds for leaf peeping.

“When all the aspens in the park turn gold, we get about 300 to 350,000 visitors within a four-week period,” Farrow said. “That's more visitors than some parks get all year.”

Visitors to Golden Gate Canyon can choose from 156 campsites, ranging from those with full amenities to more rustic options that provide a backcountry experience. For those not quite ready to sleep on the ground, the park offers five cabins and two yurts as a unique rental option. All campsite reservations are made online in advance.

While the park is a haven of outdoor activities, visitors should plan ahead. With only about 400 parking spots available, Farrow encourages guests to arrive early or consider visiting during the week, rather than the weekend. Make sure to have a backup plan if your planned trailhead parking lot is full, and only park is designated spots.

“Find an open parking spot at one of our trailheads and hike that trail that day,” Farrow said. “It may not even be on your list, but it could be a hidden gem.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The park has 5 cabins and 2 yurts available to rent online, and 156 total campsites.

Elk, bear, mountain lion, and moose are some of the large animals that are sometimes present in the park. Dogs are allowed in the park, but they must be kept on leash to avoid interactions with wildlife.

Farrow commends the park’s many visitors for how they treat the outdoor space, who typically treat it with the respect it deserves. He and the other park rangers are happy to provide advice for anyone who may be wondering which hike to do that day, or what animals they may encounter.

“Our job is to connect you to the outdoors,” said Farrow. “We want to make sure you have a great experience here and become stewards and learn how to take care of the park as well. So it will be here for future generations.”