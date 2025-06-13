Explore the hidden beauty of Castlewood Canyon State Park

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — This is the third installment of our State Park Spotlight series, sharing what is so special about Colorado’s State Parks. A Denver7 viewer named Alexis emailed us, asking for us to highlight Castlewood Canyon State Park next int he series.

This park in Douglas County is great for hiking, rock climbing, birding, picnicking or just spending time outside. It has over 12 miles of trails, 2600 acres, 100 species of birds, and 60 foot tall rock climbing walls. Curious visitors can also learn about the park’s rich history and the dam that used to contain Cherry Creek.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The dam at Castlewood Canyon State Park burst in 1933, sending a torrent of water into Denver.

“A lot of people love to come look at the dam ruins, hike around it, and just get different views of it,” Park Manager Larry Butterfield said. “It was constructed in 1890 and it leaked from the beginning, but they thought it would be able to withstand a good amount of time.”

Unfortunately, the dam burst in 1933, sending a rush of water all the way downstream and flooding parts of Denver in the process.

“That’s when the Army Corps of Engineers built the proper dam that could withstand and provide flood protection for residents, creating Cherry Creek Reservoir,” Butterfield continued.

People come from all over the state to experience the uniqueness of the canyon. It’s not particularly close to the mountains, but it feels like it belongs right in the Front Range.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson There are 12 different hiking trails at the park, with varying difficulties for hikers of different skill levels.

“Colorado has vastly different rock formations, and here is wildly different than in, say, Cañon City, or even in Colorado Springs,” Kate Freeman, a hiker who visited the park, said. “It's totally different looking. It's like going to different planet within 30 miles of where I live. You can’t beat it.”

The park offers hikes of varying difficulties, and the chance to walk along the Cherry Creek. Visitors who want to cool off can even take a quick dip in the creek.

“It’s just really beautiful out here, getting out into nature,” Carrin Fernandes, who was joining Freeman on her hike, said. “There's some streams. We were in the water a little bit. We got our feet wet. It's just wonderful to be in Colorado in the summertime.”

Butterfield said that the most popular times to visit the park are on the beginning and tail ends of summer. The park can be crowded in May and June, slow down a lot in the peak of the summer heat, and then pick up again in September and October.

Visitors should also be wary of rattlesnakes in the area. Butterfield recommended against wearing headphones while on a hike, so that you can hear the warning sounds of a nearby rattlesnake, if necessary. He said it is crucial to keep all dogs on leashes to reduce the chance of a snake encounter.