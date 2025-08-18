DPS offering free or reduced rates for after-school programming at many campuses

DENVER — As schools across Denver prepare for the new academic year, the focus is not just on classroom learning. At Goldrick Elementary, staff are getting ready for Discovery Link, Denver Public Schools’ flagship after-school program.

Discovery Link is available at 68 DPS elementary schools, 14 of which are grant funded, meaning any students that attend those schools can participate in Discovery Link for free. Schools where 75% or more of the student body receives discounted or free lunches qualify for discounted Discovery Link.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Staff at Goldrick Elementary are hard at work prepping after-school programming as the school year starts

“When students are coming to these programs, there is that extension of the school day that's taking place where students can pursue their passions or explore new passions,” DPS Director of Extended Learning and Community Schools Jesse Broadfoot said. “We need to ensure that we have a resource in place for families to pick up later than that 2:30 bell… all the way up until six o’clock in the evening.”

As the school day transitions to after-school care, staff like Sophia Cocas are prepping creative activities.

DPS offering free, reduced rates for after-school programming

“I like to focus on those things outside of school,” Cocas, the program supervisor at Goldrick, said. “If you really love to paint, or you really love to craft, I like to make sure I bring that into the programming and give them something more to do than just go home and play video games.”

Discovery Link is not the only after school program offered by DPS. This year, they’re also offering a program called Little Links, for their Early Childhood Education (ECE) students. They also offer ELCS enrichment programs, which are single subject offerings to provide a more targeted approach to unique subject matters, like cooking or art.