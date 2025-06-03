Former fortune cookie factory cracks future wide open in Denver's Baker neighborhood with new business venture

DENVER — A new art museum has opened its doors in Denver’s Baker neighborhood, breathing fresh life into a former fortune cookie factory. The aptly named Cookie Factory aims to connect the community with art in an accessible space. Admission is free, making it an inviting addition to Denver’s art scene.

The inaugural exhibition features the work of artist Sam Falls. His show, titled “Nothing Without Nature,” explores humankind's relationship with the environment. Many of the works on display were created on-site in the Yampa River Valley, allowing nature to interact with the art itself through elements like rain and heat.

Denver7's Ethan Carlson The art of Sam Falls is on display until September. It's created by combining gathered materials with natural elements like rain and moisture.

“He’s making this poetic statement on the role that nature plays in our lives, and how we're best off being with nature, not against it,” Cookie Factory's Director of Exhibitions Andrew Jensdotter said. “We just loved the work and felt like it would be visually stunning, but also tell an important narrative that is tied in with what people think of Colorado, which is majestic landscape, majestic scenery.”

The art museum's founder and executive director Amanda Jane Precourt has nurtured the vision of Cookie Factory for eight years, hoping to curate a space dedicated to a single artist at a time.

“Having one artist at a time allows there to be really an experience with the artist and with the space,” Precourt said. “I want cookie factory to be a place where people can come and connect with art and connect with people and find some contentment and some joy in a really chaotic world.”

Denver7's Ethan Carlson Cookie Factory, housed in a literal former cookie factory, sits in the middle of Baker's residential neighborhood.

The married couple is committed to bringing art to as many people as they can, in as many ways as possible. The space will not only showcase art, but also occasional events like yoga, dance and poetry, all designed to amplify the exhibition’s themes.

The simplest way of making art accessible is to make it affordable, and Cookie Factory is completely free of charge. It’s privately funded by Precourt, who wants to bring art to Denver because of her connection to art.

Former fortune cookie factory in Denver's Baker neighborhood transforms

“From my own experiences, I know that art really does heal, and art has been a source for me to find mental wellness when I'm struggling,” Precourt said. “I want to bring art to the people in Denver and Colorado, to provide a place of wellness through the arts.”

Cookie Factory is located at 425 W. 4th Ave. and is open on Wednesdays from 4-7 p.m., or by appointment.