The Sun Bus looks to community for financial support after vandalism and theft

The Sun Bus, a mobile dermatology clinic that provides vital healthcare services to underserved communities, is facing a challenging setback and in need of financial support to get back on the road.

“What we're doing is providing a really valuable service that almost no one else does,” Operations Manager Logan Ellwood-Digel said. “Everything we do is free, and we go out and provide people with the care they need when they can’t get it.”

The Sun Bus not only conducts skin screenings but also offers education on sun safety and skin health. The mobile dermatology clinic utilizes specialized UV cameras to help visitors understand their sun damage and provide tools to promote skin protection and awareness. Visitors typically walk away with a free goodie bag that includes sunscreen, lip balm and skincare information.

A break-in occurred in May while the bus was parked in a gated RV storage unit in Las Vegas.

Ellwood-Digel arrived to prepare for an event only to discover the bus ransacked.

“In the front room, I saw this giant crowbar lying there, and I was like, ‘Oh my God, we’ve been robbed,’” Ellwood-Digel said.

The Sun Bus A crowbar was discarded in The Sun Bus after being used to break open locks and cabinets for medical equipment.

Executive Director of The Sun Bus Dr. Tamara Terzian was dismayed by the vandalism.

“We were in disbelief. We were shocked. We were traumatized,” Terzian said. “When you have something like that that blocks you, you wonder how you can go to recover and move forward with your future projects?”

The thieves stole essential medical equipment, iPads and computers, and caused extensive damage to both the interior and exterior of the bus. The force of the crowbar pushed the rear panel of the bus off of its fastenings, requiring them to secure it with tape just to keep it on the road back to Colorado.

Ellwood-Digel drove it slowly back to Used Mobile Clinics, a mobile medical clinic auto retailer that fixed the damage. Even with a shop-supplied discount, the cost of repairs and replacement equipment is estimated at around $25,000.

The Sun Bus looks to community for financial support after vandalism and theft

“We’re in the red, unfortunately, and we’re trying to scramble and recover,” Ellwood-Digel said. “We don’t want to have to cancel events.”

To aid in their recovery, The Sun Bus has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking community support.