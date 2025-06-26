Arapahoe County 911 dispatchers overwhelmed with non-emergency fireworks calls

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — With the 4th of July just nine days away, fireworks are back. If you haven’t heard them yet, you’re likely to in the coming days. But as those sounds start to ramp up, so do the 911 calls.

"Call volumes explode around 8 p.m. and kind of continue up through 10, 11, midnight,” explained Arapahoe County Emergency Communications Manager Nate Treusch.

Those calls start skyrocketing in the two weeks before the big holiday.

“The problem is, people will call them [in] and say things like, ‘I hear fireworks in the area,’ which doesn't help us find where they're coming from,” said Treusch.

Emergency dispatchers in Arapahoe County usually get around 700 calls a day. That number doubles in the weeks leading up to the 4th of July.

“Everybody's busy getting resources to where they're requested, it becomes very problematic. Response times can get extended,” he said.

Last year, Arapahoe County emergency dispatchers received nearly 4,500 calls around the holiday.

“If you're calling 911 for fireworks, that ties up a dispatcher from another 911 call of somebody having a heart attack or somebody seeing somebody breaking into a house,” said Treusch.

As a reminder, most fireworks are illegal in Colorado, including Roman candles, bottle rockets, and mortars.

What is legal? Fountains, snakes, sparklers and ground spinners.

If you’re under 16, you can’t buy them, but you can use them under adult supervision.

All fireworks are illegal in most metro Denver cities and counties.

So far, Arapahoe County residents like Ian Weber said it's been quiet in their neighborhoods.

“It's been pretty safe where we're at,” said Weber.

However, if and when those mortars start going off, and you're calling to try to keep your neighbors safe, dispatchers ask that you contact the non-emergency line in your city or county to report illegal fireworks.

Below, you will find a list of non-emergency phone numbers of some of the metro area's biggest counties and cities:



Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office:303-795-4711

Douglas County Sheriff's Office:303-660-7505

Denver Police Department: 311 or 720-913-2000

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office:303-980-7300

Adams County Sheriff's Office:303-288-1535

Boulder County Sheriff's Office:303-441-4444

Broomfield County Sheriff's Office:303-438-6400

Additionally, they'll have extra staffing in the 911 dispatch center, as well as dedicated fireworks patrol officers, from July 2 to 5.

“Deputies and field units responding to those calls will still be a little bit more delayed due to the higher call volume. So please be patient with us. We'll get there as best we can. We understand the frustration behind it. Don't take it out on us,” said Treusch.