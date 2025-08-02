Experts sound alarm over air quality in Colorado as smoke rolls in from wildfires in Utah and Arizona

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — It was an almost picture-perfect summer day for Ella and her friend Luke, who decided to sell lemonade Friday morning. Almost picture-perfect because of the hazy skies above.

“We just thought it would be a really good day to have a lemonade stand,” said Ella, who said that while it wasn't too hot, it was definitely hot enough to bring customers to the stand, though the air quality left something to be desired. “It's a bit like, less blue. Usually it's pretty vibrant."

Her grandma, Jeannette Herwig, agreed.



“Yes, it is not as clear as it usually is,” Herwig said.

That haze you might have noticed Friday is smoke that's traveled hundreds of miles from wildfires burning in Arizona and Utah.



“Even when I'm talking, my throat is, you know, gruffy, and that's not how I am. But, yeah, I don't like it at all,” said Herwig.

Denver7 spoke with Dr. David Beuther, a pulmonologist with National Jewish Health, to get some answers about air quality currently and what it means for people's health.



“What we're seeing this weekend may not be out of whack for what we've seen the last few years, but it's definitely out of the normal range for what we used to see 20 years ago,” said Dr. Beuther.

Beuther told Denver7 moderate to severe air quality days like Friday's can affect anyone, particularly those with underlying or chronic conditions.



“This is not the time to kind of skimp out on your treatment, to kind of make sure that you're doing what you're supposed to be doing really consistently, and make sure you're not running out of medications,” said Beuther.

He added healthy individuals can still experience symptoms like eye, throat and nose irritation, but its typically not a cause for concern.



While the moderate air quality index doesn't mean you have to stay indoors if you're healthy, it’s important to be cautious as you make those sweet summer memories this weekend.



“Nice way to start your day. Of course, I wouldn't want it any other way,” said Herwig.