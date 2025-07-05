Denver cyclists ride in silence during Park Hill Fourth of July parade to honor those killed on Colorado roads

DENVER — While the Fourth of July is generally a time for celebration, some are using the holiday to raise awareness about cyclist and pedestrian deaths in Colorado.

Pedestrian and cyclist fatalities have jumped 78% in Colorado over the past 10 years. Last year was the second deadliest year on record.

CDOT Graph displaying the total number of pedestrian and bicyclist fatalities compared to the percentage of total traffic fatalities from 2015 to 2024.

Cyclist Mary Salsich told Denver7 she nearly became part of that statistic in 2019 while on a ride with friends near Boulder.

“A person who had been at a bar for St Patrick's Day was coming up the hill, lost control, and took me out. It was pretty much a T-bone to the left side,” she recalled. “There is no reason [I] should be here, but I'm glad I am.”

Salsich was one of dozens gearing up to make a statement during this year’s Park Hill Fourth of July Parade. Amid the honking and cheers, the group of cyclists rode in silence to remember the 134 pedestrians and cyclists who died on Colorado roads in 2024.

“We're all affected by it. That's why we're here, even if we don't know somebody personally,” said co-organizer Bob Shaver.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT), 2024 was the second-deadliest year for vulnerable road users. Less than two months ago, Denver saw a string of deadly pedestrian accidents over two days.

It’s a sobering reality for many of these riders. Shaver recalled one Fourth of July several years ago when he saw a fellow cyclist get seriously injured after being hit on the road.

The statistic resonates deeply with co-organizer Guy Pasquino.

“We lost a great janitor over at Lake Middle School just a month ago,” he said. “I know there's so many people who feel the same connection to those who've lost and won't celebrate with us today and won't come through that door after they've walked, scooted or ridden to work, and, you know, it's really heartbreaking.”

The cyclists told Denver7 they hope to raise awareness.

“Motorists have to be aware, and cyclists have to be cognizant of motorists. Everybody has to drive and ride defensively,” said Salsich.

“We just don't want to be part of the scenery anymore. We want to be a focal point so that you can see us and know that we just want to go home too,” said Pasquino.