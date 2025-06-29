Over 38 Colorado Safeway stores join strike as union says negotiations at standstill

THORNTON, Colo. — More Safeway stores along Colorado’s Front Range have joined the UFCW Local 7 strike, including locations in Fort Collins and Thornton, bringing the total to more than 38 stores.

Workers at the Safeway store on Thornton Parkway walked out Sunday morning—a result, the union says, of a total standstill in negotiations with the company.

“We're going out as a team. No matter what. We're strong,” said Darlene Montez, a Safeway clerk and part-time manager who has worked at the Thornton for over a decade.

She now joins workers across the Front Range fighting for better pay, staffing and benefits.

“We want a fair contract. That's what they need to do. They need to come to the table and be fair with us,” said Montez.

Union president Kim Cordova joined workers as they walked out, telling Denver7 that Safeway abruptly exited talks over the weekend.

“They were meeting in another room. I actually stepped out of the room to grab some supplies for the committee that was there, and they sent a message, or they called my assistant and said, 'We're done. We're out,'” said Cordova.

The union and the Boise-based company that owns Safeway, Albertsons, have been negotiating a new contract for the past few months, but both sides appear to have stalled.

This breakdown prompted the union to call for a limited strike earlier this month, which has since expanded to include more stores over the past couple of weeks.

In a statement to Denver7, the company said it remains engaged in good-faith talks with the union and is optimistic about reaching a new agreement.

"We have put forward a strong offer that includes meaningful wage increases, continued investment in secure healthcare coverage, and the long-term stability of the pension plan, reflecting both the dedication of our associates and the real economic conditions facing our industry. We remain willing to return to the bargaining table and reach a responsible agreement that benefits everyone,” the company said in a statement to Denver7.

Safeway said that all of its Colorado stores remain open, though some have reduced hours. It's also hiring temporary workers to maintain service.

In the meantime, those on the picket line are prepared to stay strong on a busy shopping week.

“Safeway doesn't care about their Fourth of July sales. They don't have any staffing in the stores. There's not there's no meat cutters that are working or deli clerks,” said Cordova.