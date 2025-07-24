Conifer community reeling after beloved food truck owners killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 285

CONIFER, Colo. — The Conifer community is reeling after the couple behind a popular Colorado food truck was killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 285 earlier this week.

The crash happened before 6 a.m. Monday on Highway 285 near Highway 8 in Jefferson County.

Colorado State Patrol Trooper Gabriel Moltrer told Denver7 the driver of an Acura RL was driving southbound on northbound Highway 285 when it hit a Cadillac CTS, causing the Cadillac to spin out of control and hit a Chevrolet Colorado.

The driver and passenger of the Cadillac — only identified as a 59-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman — died from their injuries. The driver of the Acura RL — a 33-year-old man — was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet — a 51-year-old man — was taken to the hospital for "precautionary minor injuries."

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has not released the identities of the two people killed, but loved ones have identified them as Michael and Debbie Carman, owners of the Abide Ride Burrito Truck in Conifer. Flowers now adorn their food truck as well as the fence surrounding its usual parking spot along Conifer Road.

“I mean, it’s amazing that so many people care this much,” said longtime family friend Sam Norman.

The Abide Ride was a staple for hungry drivers on their early morning commute to Denver. Norman, who is best friends with the Carmans’ only son, Austin, told Denver7 that Mike and Debbie were on their way into Denver early Monday morning to stock up on the food truck's orange juice supply.

"I think that Debbie and Mike were, we know that they were a part of this community, a big part of it, but I don’t know if I ever thought that this many people were touched by them,” said Norman.

Codi Zena, Austin’s girlfriend, remembered the couple as kind and loving people.

“I was basically on my own before I met them, and when I met Austin, I was welcomed into an entire family of greatness,” she recalled. “They truly loved everybody who came into their life, and if they cared about you, they loved you, and they would do anything for you.”

Both Zena and Norman told Denver7 the couple was passionate about feeding others.

“I’ve known their family for the past 12 or 13 years. We’d go over there for dinner, and we’d have sloppy joes on the table, and Debbie the next morning would always make either biscuits and gravy or French toast,” Norman recalled.

“[Mike] would leave for work at 5 a.m. sometimes, come help Debbie, and then go to his own job and work until like 9 pm and then still come home and make us a full meal,” Zena said.

As loved ones plan to lay the couple to rest, they say they're committed to reducing wrong-way crashes.

Monday morning's wrong-way crash marked the fourth since the beginning of June.

On June 8, one person was killed and four others were injured in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 25, according to police.

On June 14, Adams County officials said one person was killed in a head-on crash that involved a truck driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 76.

Another wrong-way crash was reported on Highway 285 on June 22.

“I think there will be many things we’re going to try to do to get new laws in place and making sure driving gets safer, especially on 285,” Zena said.

Norman and Zena told Denver7 they’re coming up with ways to support Austin and continue to spread the love Mike and Debbie were known for.

“Austin has stated that his parents, this is their legacy. He wants to do everything in his power to keep this up and running and make it more successful than it’s ever been,” Norman said.

They also want to share a message with others on the road.

“Be careful when you drive, please, and wear your seatbelt, and just always be cautious," Norman said. "You never know what other drivers are doing.”