City of Lakewood rolls out new grant program to help West Colfax businesses improve security

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — More safety improvements are coming to businesses on West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

The City of Lakewood has launched a new security enhancement grant for businesses along the busy corridor as a solution to an increase in calls for police.

On the corner of Colfax and Carr in Lakewood, you’ll find Collectibles Marketplace, one of the newest businesses along West Colfax. Sang Truong and his wife, Huyen Doan, told Denver7 they moved their shop from Littleton to Lakewood because of the potential.



“The traffic is amazing. The building has potential with the square footage of it,” said Truong.

Denver7 Pictured: Huyen Doan (left) and Sang Truong (right)

They’re one of hundreds of businesses along West Colfax now eligible for the city’s security enhancement pilot program. Businesses in the area can receive reimbursement of up to $5,000 to cover any safety and security improvements.



“It is part of the city's response to some of the increased security concerns we've heard about from the businesses in the area,” said Karolina Brzozka, the City of Lakewood's economic development specialist. “People have trespassed on certain properties. People have stayed overnight, have set up encampments."



Despite some of those concerns, businesses like Collectibles Marketplace also see the positives.



“Lakewood to us is being proactive about trying to improve the city. So, yeah, appreciate that,” Truong said.



This grant is just another way they say they feel supported as business owners.



“Anything to help, to curb that, that would be fantastic," Truong said. "It will help all the businesses around here."

Denver7 Pictured: Denver7's Adria Iraheta walking with Karolina Brzozka, the City of Lakewood's economic development specialist.



The City of Lakewood is accepting applications until 5 p.m. on August 31, and the projects must be completed by December 31. For more information on how you can apply, including eligibility requirements, click here.