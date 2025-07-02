Roughly $70M already allocated for Colo. schools could be pulled as Trump admin withholds funds for review

DENVER, Colo. — Colorado school districts could have $70 million less in federal funding when the school year begins this fall.

On Monday, the Trump administration said it would not release nearly $7 billion in K-12 funds for programs like English language learning, migrant education, teacher training, academic enrichment and before and after-school programs.

Districts, by law, were set to receive those funds on Tuesday, July 1.

Those funds are now being withheld for review by the U.S. Department of Education. In the wake of that news, Colorado district leaders were scrambling to come up with a contingency plan.

“One of the worst things you can do to a school district going into a new school year is create uncertainty and instability and that that lends itself to being not as prepared as you could be for welcoming students in in the fall,” said Colorado Education Association president Kevin Vick.

Denver7 obtained a copy of a letter Education Commissioner Susana Cordova sent to district leaders from the State Department of Education.

“I am deeply concerned about the potential impact of the delay and ongoing uncertainty surrounding these critical funds on our students, educators, and schools,” Cordova said in the letter, “Given the uncertainty of our current context, it is important that we all engage in contingency planning in the event that Colorado does not receive allocations by the close of the federal fiscal year on Sept. 30.”

Denver7 education reporter Adria Iraheta reached out to school districts along the Front Range to learn more about how the cuts will impact schools in our area. Here's what she learned: Denver Public Schools DPS tells us it anticipates losing roughly $10 million in federal funding tied to Title programs, saying there would be "direct impact on students and staff." Superintendent Alex Marrero released a statement saying the district "strongly urges" the U.S. Department of Education and the White House's budget management office to release the 2025 funds immediately. "Districts like Denver—and others across the nation—have planned, budgeted, and in many cases, already hired staff in reliance on these funds," his statement read in part. "Withholding these critical dollars just days before the new school year begins will result in widespread disruption: classrooms without teachers, students without essential support services, and schools facing impossible budget shortfalls." Boulder Valley School District BVSD provided Denver7 with the most detailed breakdown of the impact. The district estimates $973,000 in funding would be affected:

An estimated $693,000 – last year's amount – in state teacher training grants (Title II-A)

An estimated $280,000 – last year's amount – for an English Learners grant (Titles III-A)

A 60% reduction for the final year of its 21st Century Community Learning Centers grant

No reduction to Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants (Title IV-A) that BVSD received in June

The district added that it does not receive funds for migrant education programs (Title I-C) Douglas County School District DougCo Schools tells us grant funding accounts for 1% of its general fund. "We have enough in prior year carryover Title funds that we will not have to make cuts this year," a district spokesperson said. "While this could eventually impact services we provide to some of our most vulnerable students, as of right now, we are holding strong with still providing the same level of service and not laying off any staff members who are funded with these grants." Cherry Creek School District A CCSD spokesperson said the district is "still working through" the potential impact, but estimated it would amount to approximately $2.4 million. Adria also reached out to Jeffco Schools and Aurora Public Schools. We'll update this story if and when we hear back from additional districts. See the full list of allocations for which Colorado schools have not received funding in a letter sent to superintendents on June 30.



The DPS leaders went on to call it "a moral and constitutional breach."

“I mean, Denver Public Schools are already running thin with funding as it is," said DPS parent Claudia Carrillo. "To hear that more funding will be taken away is scary."

Parents like Carillo can't help but wonder what's next.

“How are we going to make our kids be the next president, the next superintendent, the next teacher, the next anything if we're not investing in them?” she said

Colorado Education Association President Kevin Vick tells Denver7 education leaders across the state of Colorado are not done fighting.

“We're working with the Department of Education at the federal level to make sure that that they are, in fact, instituting a review process and that we will eventually see the funds come to Colorado,” he said.

In a Wednesday afternoon statement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis called the administration's decision "absurd":

“This funding for our schools is already obligated, and it’s absurd that the federal government withheld it. Investing in education and ensuring that Colorado children have the best possible future has been a top priority, and it’s disappointing to see the federal government hurt students and teachers. This funding freeze is a direct attack on children, families, and Colorado educators and would take away critical resources from our schools. My administration has taken major steps in ensuring every Colorado student and educator has the best environment to learn and grow, from free, full-day kindergarten and preschool, and fully funding Colorado schools. We remain committed to protecting needed resources for Colorado schools and urge the Trump administration to reconsider this harmful freeze,” said Governor Jared Polis.