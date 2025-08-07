New affordable housing in Fort Collins aims to provide more inclusive options for the community

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — More affordable housing units are coming to the Fort Collins community.

Denver7 first told you how Heart of the Rockies Church was working with non-profits in the area to transform nine acres of its land into affordable housing in 2021.

On Thursday morning, Heartside Hill officially opened its doors -- and it's going a step further in providing inclusive housing options for adults with disabilities.



Cristina Mahon is a longtime member of the church, and remembers when Heartside Hill was just a mere idea.

“We believe that it is intrinsic to who we are, and that is what we are called for. As we follow our faith, we want to make a difference and improve the lives of folks as we can,” she said.

Now Heartside Hill is ready to make that difference as Fort Collins' newest affordable housing development.

Fort Collins Affordable housing to break ground on church property

Three nonprofits – Care Communities, Habitat for Humanity of Fort Collins, and L’Arche Northern Colorado – have joined forces to create an inclusive community.



“It was critical for Heart of the Rockies to see that diversity of housing type and serving a variety of populations to align with their mission and vision, which then is reflected in the partners that they selected,” said Care Communities Executive Director Steve Kuehneman.



Heartside Hill’s 72 affordable rental units are just the beginning.

As you can imagine, finding affordable housing options is already hard enough.

For folks with intellectual and developmental disabilities -- it's even harder.

Denver7

It's why L’Arche Northern Colorado is also building two shared homes to serve this population.



“I think having that diversity of housing types serving a variety of populations is really what makes Heartside Hill unique,” added Kuehneman.



Because community advocates say it goes beyond having a place to live—

“We really want to create a community. A community where people feel that they belong, that they can be who they are, that they that they create those relationships that make a difference,” said Mahon.



And after years of pouring their heart and soul into this -- it's finally real.



“We hope that this is an impact, not just the immediate impact, but something that keeps giving,” said Mahon.