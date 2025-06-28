Boulder Farmers Market vendors reflect on community resilience, improved safety after attack

BOULDER, Colo. — Vendors at Boulder Farmers Market are reflecting on community resilience and improved safety after the recent attack.

Every Saturday, Michelle Cockroft looks forward to setting up shop at the Boulder Farmers Market.

“We've been in the Boulder market for three years,” said the Croft Family Farm owner. “They're such great people that want to support local and really good, high-quality food.”

This particular Saturday, downtown Boulder overflowed with visitors getting a head start on the annual 4th of July festivities.

However, just weeks earlier, an attack on Boulder’s Jewish community along Pearl Street had unsettled some visitors.

“It was a little bit fewer people at the market the week after that, and I think there was a little bit of concern, but not a lot of people voicing that concern too much,” said Cockroft.

The city of Boulder said it’s been working with community partners over the last year and a half to improve safety downtown.

The attack brought those safety aspects to light, including an e-bike patrol unit, a sergeant, and officers assigned to work with specific businesses and owners on the Pearl Street Mall.

“I have noticed a little more police officers. [It’s] also a little bit calmer, I feel like, around this area,” said Cockroft.

Mike Horowitz, who has operated Freddy's Hot Dogs for 28 years, has witnessed the evolution of Pearl Street Mall during that period.

“I think it's very safe. I think what happened a couple of weeks ago could have happened anywhere, you know what I mean, and no one's prepared for that,” said Horowitz.

He said he’s noted the extra safety measures in recent times.

“Definitely see a lot more extra people walking, extra police walking around,” he added.

Additionally, the city of Boulder stated that there are bathroom attendants checking restrooms daily, as well as a public space management team responding to calls related to illegal camping in downtown areas.

“The hope is that we're able to provide some the feeling of safety, and if there is such another event, which we dearly hope it does not ever happen again, that we're able to respond quickly and compassionately in order to make downtown continue to feel safe,” said Bettina Swigger, CEO of the Downtown Boulder Partnership.

As the community continues to heal, there’s one thing most people we spoke to can agree on:

“I think it helps everybody just kind of feel more safe and calm, and I think it's a good thing,” said Cockroft.