12-year-old boy on scooter dies after being by car in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora police said a 12-year-old boy on a scooter was struck and killed by a 19-year-old driver as the boy was crossing a lighted intersection Saturday morning.

The boy was using a marked crosswalk and activated the crossing signal at E. Iliff Avenue near S. Wheel Park Circle at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police said the 19-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on E. Iliff Avenue and failed to stop for the signal because the teen “was not paying attention.”

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased. His identity has not been released.

The driver remained at the scene. It’s not clear what charges the driver is facing.