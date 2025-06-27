Rattlesnake season ramps up across Colorado. Here's how you can stay safe on your favorite trails

BOULDER, Colo. — Going on a hike soon? Just know you’re probably not alone on the trail.

“I've never seen one, but I know they're around,” said hiker Dave Scott.



Yes, it’s that time of year again when rattlesnake encounters are more likely to leave hikers feeling shaken up along the Front Range.

“Yeah, hot days like this, we're a little bit more cautious,” said hiker Wilson Bunton.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 A rattlesnake sen on North Table Mountain in late June 2024.



This is the time of year when both rattlesnakes and people are more active on Colorado’s shared trail system. Our partners at The Denver Post reported on Thursday that a relatively wet spring in Colorado could mean a more severe snake-bite season, so we decided to reach out to an expert to see how you can keep yourself and your family safe this summer.

Rattlesnakes are most active between dusk and dawn, but during the summer months, they’re more likely to be spotted during the day as they look to beat the heat by searching for shade.

“A lot of times, rattlesnakes do tell you that they're there. It's not always the case, but a lot of times they do, and if you just leave them alone, you know, usually if they start into rattle, you're too close,” said wildlife expert Joseph Ehrenberger. “The easiest way to kind of make that situation a little more a little safer is to give them time and space.”

Ehrenberger said your best bet is to stay on trails, keep your pets leashed, and don't go poking under rocks or shrubs where they may be hiding.



For folks living near the foothills, Ehrenberger said it's important to remain cautious at all times when stepping outside.

"It might be something to just kind of, again, make sure that you're staying really aware of where you're at, having good visibility, carrying a flashlight, taking a look and making sure that everything is really safe," he said.

If you do get bitten by a rattlesnake, don't panic. Stay calm but act fast.



“There's a lot of ‘do nots’ in the world of rattlesnakes that, unfortunately, they were good ideas at one point, but then we realized that it really complicates the medical process down the road,” said Ehrenberger. “That includes sucking the venom out, cutting the area, anything like that.”



We wanted to weed out some more common misconceptions, including hikers commonly mistaking bull snakes for rattlesnakes on the trail.

Though the two may look similar (and follow the same rodent diet), Ehrenberger said there are a few telltale markers to differentiate the two:



Bull snakes have black skull-like markings on their mouths. Rattlesnakes do not. In fact, none of our venomous snakes in the US have those black lines at all.

Bull snakes’ pattern may go from dark to lighter to dark. With rattlesnakes, the pattern is one consistent shade and color.

Rattlesnakes are the only snakes in Colorado that wiggle their tail upright. Other snakes, including bull snakes, will wiggle their tail against the ground.

Stephanie Butzer/Denver7 Depending on the environment, rattlesnakes can sometimes blend into their surroundings, like this young snake on South Table Mountain. How fast can you spot it?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between 7,000 to 8,000 people are bitten by venomous snakes in the U.S. every year. So, what are the odds of survival?



“Out of all those bites, only about five people die per year. So your odds of survival are pretty good,” said Ehrenberger.



Still, it’s a good reminder to take a good look at where you're going.



“[We keep] an eye out, just making sure that we're not gonna step on something that might scurry across,” said Bunton.



“Letting us know that a rattlesnake is on a trail is a good idea because we may be able to go out and move it for the safety of other hikers,” said Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) spokesperson Kara Van Hoose.

Van Hoose advises you to get in touch with a park ranger as soon as you spot a rattlesnake.

Ehrenberger and his team of wildlife experts at Adaptation Environmental Services are always available to identify any snakes you may come across by texting (720) 722-3237.