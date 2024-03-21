Colorado man sentenced for 3 felonies, including assault on law enforcement, related to Jan. 6

WASHINGTON DC — A man from Jefferson County was sentenced to prison on Thursday after he was convicted on multiple felonies related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Jeffrey Sabol, 53, of Kittredge, was convicted of three felony charges — obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting, federal robbery, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a deadly or dangerous weapon and aiding and abetting — after a stipulated bench trial in August 2023. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 63 months in prison, 36 months of supervised release and was ordered to pay $32,165.65 in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the stipulated facts and court documents about Sabol's case, he traveled from Colorado to Washington, DC with a group of people to attend a Stop the Steal rally and watch former President Donald Trump speak on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the DOJ. Sabol had packed multiple items with him at the recommendation of another person in the group. This included a helmet, a trauma kit, a buck knife, and zip ties, the DOJ reported.

U.S. Department of Justice Jeffrey Sabol is pictured in the red circle here. He is wearing a tan jacket and a backpack.

After the rally, the group went toward the U.S. Capitol building and Sabol positioned himself at the front of a line of rioters who were confronting police officers. Just after 2 p.m., Sabol and another person pushed a third person, who was holding a shield, from behind, and the group moved up the stairs and into another line of police.

Sabol slammed into a riot shield that a Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) officer was holding and continued pushing until a U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) officer pushed him back, the DOJ said. Sabol fell back on a set of steps.

Later, Sabol moved to the front line of another group of rioters on the west side of the building and pushed against an officer's riot shield and broke through the police line, the DOJ said. The group then entered the south side of West Plaza when police fell back.

The rioters backed the police against a wall and around 2:30 p.m., Sabol saw two rioters try to grab an officer's baton and went to help them. Less than one minute later, Sabol and another person grabbed a MPD officer's helmet visor and tried to pull it away.

Sabol eventually moved to the entrance of the Lower West Terrace Tunnel, where he became part of a mob in the tunnel. Around 3:20 p.m., while he was there, a MPD officer was pulled from the police line into the crowd.

A Timeline Of What Happened On Jan. 6

About one hour later, at 4:27 p.m., a MPD officer was standing at the opening of the tunnel when a rioter knocked the officer to the ground and Sabol, who was nearby, ripped the officer's baton away.

"Court documents say that Sabol used such force in wrestling the baton away from the officer's grasp that the officer's torso was lifted off the ground, and Sabol himself fell backward down the steps of the Lower West Terrace," the DOJ said.

Lastly, Sabol helped two rioters drag an officer down the steps to the tunnel and into the mob below, the DOJ said, adding that the rioters beat the officer with a flagpole and baton.

After that day, Sabol deleted messages from his phone and asked another person to delete a video that showed him at the Capitol after he had been pepper-sprayed, the DOJ said. He destroyed his laptop in a microwave oven and dropped his phone in water.

The DOJ said Sabol booked a flight to Switzerland in an attempt to flee consequences in the United States. He was not able to board and instead rented a car and began to drive toward New York. The FBI arrested him there on Jan. 11, 2021 after pulling over a man who was driving erratically. The man, later identified as Sabol, was covered in blood and had lacerations to his thighs and arms. He allegedly told officers that his wounds were self-inflicted and that he was “wanted by the FBI” after “fighting tyranny in the DC Capitol,” according to a federal complaint.

He was denied bail in April 2021.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, about 1,350 people have been charged related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol. This includes 486 people who have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. Anybody with a tip can contact 1-800-225-5324 or visit tips.fbi.gov.

