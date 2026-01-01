Alex Dowd loves the American Southwest. Before joining the Denver7 team in June 2026, Alex spent two years working in the Sonoran Desert of Southern Arizona, covering everything from budget developments at City Hall to issues affecting her unhoused neighbors.

She closely followed the initial search for Nancy Guthrie and the Catalina Foothills community response, and even tried her hand at sports coverage, traveling with the University of Arizona Basketball team to the Elite Eight.

Born and raised in Austin, Texas, Alex is always looking for the quirks hidden in the nooks and crannies of every city, including yours! As she works to make Colorado her new home, she wants to learn what makes your community unique.

Off-air, Alex spends her time inventing new cookie recipes, treasure hunting in antique malls and leash-training her cat, Stevie Jean.

If you have any stories you want Alex to know about (or if you just want to chat), you can contact her at alex.dowd@denver7.com or on almost any social media platform @thisisalexdowd because she is part of the generation glued to her phone.