Hot topic: Dougco commissioners approve fireworks show for Highlands Ranch after prior cancellation

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — On, off, and back on again. Fireworks shows around Colorado are a hot topic as several fires rage around the state.

In Douglas County, the topic has landed on the grass of Highlands Ranch Heritage Regional Park.

▶️ WATCH: Douglas County Commissioners vote to approve fireworks show in Highlands Ranch

Dougco Commissioners approve fireworks show for Highlands Ranch after prior cancellation

The Highlands Ranch Community Association canceled their annual display in May because of fire danger when the unincorporated town was in Stage 1 fire restrictions. When the county lifted restrictions, Douglas County Republican Party began an effort to bring the show back. Stage 1 restrictions went back into place in unincorporated Douglas County Tuesday, and Douglas County commissioners voted the same day to put on a $78,000 show. The funding, they say, comes from the county general fund.

The county's release on the show said it will help "reduce the risks associated with use of personal fireworks, which is banned under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions currently in place."

The decision has drawn mixed reactions.

“All of us want to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America," said Tiffany Baker, a long-time Highlands Ranch resident. "That's exciting. However, we don't want to put our neighborhoods at risk.”

Dougco Mixed reaction to Highlands Ranch fireworks cancellation Tyler Melito

While the amphitheater and ball field-grass seems well-fed, Baker says the surrounding neighborhood trails are treated differently, which worries her when it comes to the show.

“We're in Stage 1 fire restrictions, extreme drought," she said. "There's fires across Colorado."

Dougco DougCo Republican Party makes play to bring fireworks show to Highlands Ranch Tyler Melito

The idea to bring back the fireworks show was sparked, but not organized, by members of the Douglas County Republicans Party, though they say it isn’t a political move.

“It’s the 250th,” said Douglas County Republicans Vice Chair Matt Smith. “I mean, fireworks are a big tradition in this country, but this is a very special year, being 250. We want to make sure that folks can celebrate this and celebrate it safely. Highlands Ranch is a very large part of the Douglas County community, one of our largest communities, and I felt bad that they weren't able to have a firework show, but all the other neighboring areas were.”

As a veteran, he says he sees the importance of this celebration, and as a former member of local law enforcement, he says he sees the show as an investment in public safety.

“People won't have to travel to neighboring districts,” he said. “Hopefully it's going to discourage some of the backyard fireworks that are really dangerous.”

Many fireworks shows across the state have already been canceled due to fire restrictions.

A spokesperson for Douglas County said their emergency services — both South Metro Fire and Douglas County Sheriff’s Office — will be on standby. If the weather changes or fire restrictions increase, the show will shut down.

The spokesperson said they've also been preparing by watering the surrounding grass and doing regular safety checks to ensure the celebration stays safe.