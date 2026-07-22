Recent wildfire burn scars could fuel dangerous flooding during Colorado's monsoon season

LYONS, Colo. — As monsoon moisture begins moving into Colorado, meteorologists are warning that recent wildfire burn scars could quickly transform heavy rain into dangerous flash floods and debris flows. Rainfall that would normally be absorbed will run off extremely quickly after a wildfire.

“The soil essentially has an inability to absorb the water if it's severely burned," said National Weather Service Hydrologist Erin Walter. "It's almost like a waxy material that repels water, and so it immediately runs off as if it were sheet flow on a parking lot.”

According to Walter, bad soil and barren mountains create the perfect recipe for flash floods and mudslides.

"The biggest risk post-fire is going to be that post-wildfire debris flow potential," said Walter. "It's good to know where those fires are, and specifically some of those drainages where the water would flow if you live below a burn scar.

The National Weather Service has a matrix designed to provide information on the risk of flash floods on Colorado's burn scars throughout the summer months, when wildfire risks and monsoon activity overlap.

While every fire is different in severity and resulting burn scars, the average area is susceptible to these effects for five years. Colorado has already seen burn scar-related flooding and debris flows in multiple counties this year, including San Juan, Rio Blanco and Garfield.

► Watch Alex Dowd's report in the video below:

Monsoon moisture brings increased flood risk around Colorado burn scars

As little as half an inch of rain in less than an hour can trigger flash flooding in a burn scar, according to the NWS.

"We had some heavy rainfall on the northern side of the scar, which actually resulted in some debris and sludge of water that came through," said Walter. "There's some damage to roadways and some of those private ranches, so it's still impactful the next year."

Her advice for those living near burn scars or heading to surrounding areas this summer is to check the forecast and keep weather alerts turned on, since a dry burn scar on a mountain can become a hazard in minutes.

Additionally, officials warn that residents living near burn scars should not wait for a flash flood warning before taking action during moderate-to-heavy rainfall. Heavy rain can produce flash floods, and debris flows faster than weather warnings can be issued.

The Colorado Department of Transportation warned Tuesday that roads near the Ferris and Gold Mountain fire burn scars face an elevated risk of flash flooding and debris flows as monsoon moisture moves into the state.

On Monday, a mudslide triggered by flash flooding forced the closure of both directions of Interstate 70 in Garfield County, snarling traffic for miles. And on Tuesday, two major mudslides prompted the closure of Highway 145 in San Miguel County.