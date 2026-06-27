Not pumping the breaks: Waymo recall won't affect Denver rollout timeline

DENVER — Waymo has run into a roadblock, but the company is still driving ahead right on schedule in Denver.

In June, the autonomous taxi company voluntarily recalled over 3,800 vehicles after their software allowed a car to enter a closed freeway construction zone. A voluntary recall doesn't mean Waymos were pulled from the streets.

Instead, a company spokesman said the recall was a notice of the company's intention to improve its software.

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In Denver, the vehicles are still driving the streets with a human behind the wheel, preparing for their first few autonomous rides by the end of 2026.

"Waymo’s mission is to be the world’s most trusted driver, and the data shows that we’re making roads safer in the communities in which we operate," a company spokesperson said in a statement. "We identified an area of improvement regarding performance around freeway construction zones. We voluntarily restricted freeway operations last month while making improvements, proactively notified state and federal regulators, and decided to file a voluntary software recall with NHTSA."

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Still, some Denver commuters are nervous about the new tech driving onto Denver's streets.

“I mean, I think technology is cool. I think trying different things is super rad, and also just for general transportation," said Ethan Weil. "I'm a big public transportation kind of guy too, but I don't think Waymo is the answer.”

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Weil spends many of his commutes on a bike seat, and the speed of the robotaxis presents new problems in his eyes — a concern shared by another non-car commuter, 15-year-old skateboarder Logan Lambert.

“I feel safer with a gas-powered because it's louder," Lambert said. "Waymos are, like, kind of silent, and I can't really hear it. So, if I don't see it, but yeah, they could stop. But yet, then what if they don’t?”

Statistically, the cars will stop.

Waymo's new safety data shows that their vehicles are involved in fewer crashes than cars with a human behind the wheel, with 84% fewer crashes involving bicyclists.

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The new tech is driving new legislation in Colorado. The cars will only operate in the Denver city and county limits and will be treated just like any other car when parked, according to city officials. However, any moving violations will be handled by the Denver Police Department. A spokesperson for the department told Denver7 they're still working on their enforcement plan.

Colorado State Patrol Captain Shane Scovel says they've been working with Waymo to devise their enforcement plan.

“Waymo specifically responds to lights and sirens, will pull over and stop," Scovel said. "Then a trooper can go to that vehicle, it unlocks itself, and we can hit a help button inside the vehicle and talk through a communication device in the vehicle to a company representative that's available 24/7.”

If the self-driving vehicle is involved on a crash, Scovel says, the involved parties will still be held accountable.

“If we come in contact with a Waymo vehicle that's broken Colorado or federal traffic laws or been involved in a crash, we'll investigate it like we do any other crash," he said.