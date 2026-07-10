Denver Mayor announces new $100 million plan to bring in 10,000 jobs

DENVER — Denver Mayor Mike Johnston is launching a $100 million plan to boost the local economy and support 10,000 jobs over the next three years.

Johnston announced the four-part program Thursday morning, flanked by business leaders while praising downtown businesses like brunch eatery Snooze.

▶️ WATCH: Denver7's Alex Dowd reports on the plan

Denver mayor promises to create 10K jobs in next 3 years

Snooze Co-Founder Adam Schlegel said his business benefited from a similar program when U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper was mayor in the early 2000s.

"The city really was the one that stepped up,” Schlegel said. "We wouldn't have started if it wouldn't have been for the economic development office. We ended up getting an incentive from the city to open up, particularly in this space [downtown]. It was a fiscal incentive to do it, in addition to coaching."

Both of those are offered in the new four-part Denver Jobs Agenda. With funding from the Denver Downtown Development Authority and the Office of Economic Development and Opportunity, Johnston aims to develop start-ups in the city, grow existing businesses and draw in new companies while working to advance the Denver-area workforce across industries.

At the end of the last fiscal quarter, Denver's unemployment rate hovered around 3.6% — under the national rate of 4.2% — according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, while office vacancy sits just under 40%, according to commercial real estate broker CBRE.

Johnston and other speakers made multiple references to more jobs bringing more people downtown.

“Denver has so many things going for it, so it will come back," Schlegel said. "It's not coming back as fast as I want, or as much as anyone will, but will it have a long-term future? 100%. It's things like this, though, that I think give us a lot of hope that it can happen sooner than waiting it out.”

▶️ Watch the full press conference

Press conference: Denver mayor announces Denver Jobs Agenda

Chris Berthiaume, the city's director of workforce industry initiatives, says the three workforce development centers across Denver serve around 20,000 people each year. He's confident this new initiative will help more of those visitors find employment.

“We want to focus on things like aerospace, cybersecurity, green construction," Berthiaume said. "This new initiative really just tightens the focus on sectors that we know are growing. Colorado is home to a huge aerospace culture. Quantum technology is emerging and coming. Green workforce are jobs that we know drive around Denver. Construction is everywhere. We need to make sure we have a skilled workforce that's ready to take on those jobs."

While also finding employers to hire them and stay within the community for the long haul.

“I think the reason businesses work — certainly restaurants work — is that you are integral to the community specifically where you are," Schlegel said. "There are so many people in our community that really believe in Denver and want to see what it can be, and so it will get there.”

It's well on the way. Denver's Economic Development Corporation says they're working with 52 active prospects that could bring more than 12,000 jobs to the area.