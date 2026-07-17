Could the Leadville Trail 100 save the town from their tourism slump? Businesses, residents hope so.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Runners, take your marks. The Leadville Trail 100 in on, organizers say, at least for now.

Leadville Race Series organizers announced Wednesday that they were given the green light to continue with the remainder of their summer race series. Organizers had previously canceled their Silver Rush 50 race July 6, citing the "ongoing impact of the Willow Fire."

While the Willow Fire is still burning, businesses and residents in nearby Leadville are welcoming the event, especially since the town's tourism numbers are down in the wake of the fire, according to a county official.

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Leadville Trail 100 is on and town is open for business

Over 70% of Leadville's economy relies on tourism, according to Lake County's Tourism and Economic Development Director Adam Ducharme, and they're eager to have people return.

"Leadville and Twin Lakes are very much open for business and continue to welcome visitors. Our restaurants, shops, lodging properties, museums, outfitters, attractions, and recreation providers are operating and ready to provide the authentic mountain experience people have come to expect," Ducharme said. "As always, we encourage visitors to check current road and weather conditions before traveling, but once they arrive, they’ll find the same genuine hospitality, rich history, spectacular scenery, and outdoor adventure that make our community unique."

For 42 summers, Bill Zeisel of Wild Bill's restaurant says his patio has been full and his kitchen chaotic.

"We would have lines out the door," he said. "Just constant waiting. We'd reach a point where we wouldn't answer the phones anymore for call-ins [because] it's so busy."

While winters were always slow, in the town busiest tourist months — June through September — Zeisel says business was booming.

This year, he has time to answer the phone, and to take a break from the heat of the kitchen.

“It's really been terrible," he said. "Ever since the drought, you know, the fires, the heat up here, [tourists] can't come up here really for fishing, camping...”

Ducharme said from June 28 to July 7, out-of-market visitors decreased from 115,600 to 69,200 in Lake County — a 40% decrease.

There could be some relief on the way. Race director for Leadville Races Tamira Jenlink said she has about 9,000 individual registrations for this year's summer races, and is hoping that by August they'll still be clear to hold their largest races.

“The smoke is lifting," she said. "Things are a little better than they were, and they're getting better every day.”

She said the Leadville Race Series team has been meeting with fire officials and leaders in the Leadville community to ensure they made the best possible decision. The Leadville Trail 100 is scheduled for Aug. 22.

“It's been an ongoing series of conversations that have gotten us to the place where we are today," Jenlink said. "Multiple conversations of checking in. Where are we? How is the fire today?"

Already, they're adjusting the routes of races — a process with multiple layers.

"It's not just the course, right?," Jenlink said. "It's also where does crew go? Where does aid stations go? What are the cutoffs?"

It's a tough process, but one that's worth it for the town. Ducharme said that while there isn't a formal impact study, the race series brings an estimated $15 million to the city economy.

Even if the race is called off, Jenlink and Leadville business owners say visitors should come anyway to see the town and visit places like Wild Bill's.

"We are moving forward, whether with the race series or not," Jenlink said. "Come if you have reservations. Come join us. Come be here in our town."

For those affected by the fire and looking for resources or the latest updates, head to Leadville's webpage. For the latest on race details, check here.