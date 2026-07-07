EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Time, money, food, water and 30 tons of hay. As wildfires burn in many parts of the state, Coloradans are giving what they can to their displaced neighbors.

At least seven major wildfires burning in Colorado have charred thousands of acres, destroyed more than 200 homes and displaced hundreds of people.

At Colorado Horse Hay in El Paso County, the barn is only about a third full. Manager Chad Young says it's been a tough season for the Colorado hay industry due to drought conditions and a record-low winter snowpack.

Now they're feeding an even larger herd with help from their community. As the wildfires have worsened, Young says the Colorado Horse Hay phone has been ringing, with customers offering to add a little extra to their bill to send extra hay to evacuated animals.

“Our goal was to feed animals," Young said. "That's why we got in the business, to help feed our animals. We're not in it to get rich, trust me.”

In just a few days, Young counted about $6,500 in donations, allowing them to send 30 tons of hay to animals that lost their pastures or their homes.

Also called to the front lines to help her community: Makenzie Deherrera, armed with a hundred pizzas and car trunks full of chicken sandwiches.

► Watch Alex Dowd's report in the player below:

From hay to hot meals, Coloradans rally to help wildfire victims

For the past few days, she's been organizing dinner for the 150 people sheltering at Pathfinder Park in Florence.

Working with local businesses—like Little Caesars, Taco Stop, Diritos, Fat Joe's, Troy's Texas Style BBQ, and 1129 Spirits and Eatery—and donations from neighbors, she's been able to successfully schedule out meals for almost a full week.

“That's just what I do," Deherrera said. "I like to feed people; I like to fill their bellies. God called, and I answered."

Deherrera says she is still accepting donations. So far she's had food for Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, but is looking for someone to step up for Wednesday and Friday.

Many Coloradans are stepping up, offering anything from food to space in their own homes.

“You help out your neighbors," Kenneth Krymowski said. "You should just be reaching out to people. What can we do to help you? Do you need a place while you try to figure out?"

Krymowski is one of 100 people the Custer County Sheriff's Office says are offering to help or house evacuees. He put his name on a list, offering a spare room in his and his fiancée's home to anyone who may need it.

"Not everybody can donate," he said. "Not everybody can throw money at the problem.”

He also says that anyone can email him if they need a place.

The three are just a few Coloradans in a disaster, doing what they can with what they have. All agreeing that it's the right thing to do, and hoping others follow suit.

“If you see people evacuated or struggling, just buy them a meal, help them out," Young said. "Just help each other out, because you don't realize what you have till it's gone.”