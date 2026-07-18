Northglenn police warn residents to lock up their waterlines to save water, money amid backflow valve thefts

The signs are everywhere in Northglenn — from the side of the road to municipal email signatures: "every drop counts."

That's why Northglenn Police are asking residents to protect their water lines.

▶️ Denver7's Alex Dowd spoke to police and plumbers for tips to protect your property

Northglenn police warn residents to protect waterlines

"We're in this big old drought," said Northglenn Police Detective Matthew Stein. "The city's on water restrictions."

This year, the department has responded to seven reports of stolen or vandalized backflow valves — a plumbing device that keeps water and wastewater flowing in only one direction. Though this isn't a big jump from year's past, Stein says, "it feels it's more important this year with all the drought."

A Northglenn city official told Denver7 that a stolen one-inch backflow valve that was left unnoticed on full blast for 12 hours would lose 25,000 gallons of water. That's roughly the amount of water used by two single-family homes in a month.

Northglenn is currently in mandatory Stage 2 drought restrictions, making any water waste more devastating.

"It's not only it's the water issue," Stein said. "They're very expensive too for business owners when they get taken.”

Master plumber for Spartan Plumbing Wayne Lehmann has seen his fair share of stolen or vandalized backflow valves. This year alone, he's fixed about a dozen.

He said the repairs can costs up to a few thousand dollars.

"Just for the backflow preventer alone, you're looking at $30-$500," He said. "For each fitting, you're looking at least $50 for the fittings. Then, you have the the labor and the insurance, et cetera, that's involved with that."

Plumbers who inspect and replace backflow valves and prevents — which are the same device — have to get extra training and take on extra insurance liability, raising the cost of the service.

KMGH Northglenn waterline in a locked cage to avoid theft. A Northglenn city spokesperson said they had eight municipal waterlines vandalized last year due to backflow valve theft.

The cost for a residential replacement ranges from $800-$2,000, while commercial replacements can run up to $10,000.

"It's becoming more and more common," Lehmann said. "They can be pretty expensive to replace because they're made with precious metals like bronze and stainless steel.”

That's why they're stolen too. Last year, a Northglenn city representative said eight municipal valves were stolen, but after they started locking their service lines in cages, backflow valves on private property became the target.

Northglenn city officials say customers with stolen valves won't be fined for water waste or drought restriction non-compliance if they address the theft once notified. However, they will be on the hook for the repair cost and the water bill.

The city does provide some relief in certain circumstances. Northglenn officials say residents can contact their utility billing department for assistance.

To save water and cash, Northglenn Police recommend locking up your service line and placing it in a well-lit, open area where it can be seen by security cameras.

The city has a rebate program to help business owners with these tasks.

Lehmann says he's seen some of those cages broken into, and instead advises property owners to get the backflow valve installed with two unions — which are devices that allow the owner to fully disconnect the backflow valve and store it when not being used.