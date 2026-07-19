AURORA, Colo. — A 21-year-old woman who police say was shot by an employee of the GEO Group outside Aurora's ICE detention facility Thursday says she plans to continue protesting as the accused shooter faces multiple felony charges.

Emma Landis says she was shot in the foot after protesting outside of the ICE Processing facility in Aurora, something she says she had done peacefully multiple times.

This time, while leaving the protest, she was shot by a man nearby.

"They were on the other side of the street, and he was mocking us," she recalled. "He was yelling and smiling and grinning and had his hand in his bag. Once we got a little farther up on the sidewalk and crossed the street to the other sidewalk, that's when he shot me.”

Aurora Employee of Aurora ICE detention center arrested in protester’s shooting: Police Óscar Contreras

The suspected shooter, Brandon Booth, 42, was arrested the same day.

According to the Aurora Police Department, Booth, a GEO Group employee, was waiting outside with other employees for his shift to begin. Police said the workers were unable to get inside because the protesters were blocking the entrance.

Investigators said Booth later got into a verbal conflict with Landis and another woman, whom police said had taken pictures of their vehicles before walking away.

"We were pretty much saying you guys are Nazis, and what you're doing is messed up," Landis said. "You guys are supporting a concentration camp and allowing this to happen. You guys need to be held accountable and realize what you're doing is wrong."

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Woman shot outside Aurora ICE facility says she'll keep protesting as suspect faces felony charges

That's when Booth allegedly fired his personal gun, hitting Landis in the foot.

"My leg went numb and started burning," she said. "The guy who shot me got in his car and drove off. Then, a guy that he was with said, 'This is what you deserve,’ and left as well."

Police said Booth fled the scene after the shooting but was later located nearby in a vehicle and arrested.

In a statement Thursday, GEO Group said Booth has been placed on unpaid administrative leave, and the company is fully cooperating with law enforcement in its investigation.

Denver7 reached back out to GEO Group on Saturday, asking for updates on Booth's employment status and whether any measures will be taken to protect protesters and facility employees, since several more protests are scheduled at the processing center.

They have not responded.

ICE said no agency personnel were involved in the incident and referred questions to GEO Group and Aurora police.

Booth's first court appearance is Wednesday. He is facing several felony charges, including second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon and felony menacing.

Meanwhile, Landis is at the start of a long recovery process, one affecting her daily life.

“I can't put pressure on [my foot] at all for the next six to eight weeks," she said. "It hurts to move. I'm a server, and I love my job. Now, I can't work at my job until this is healed properly.”

Landis said she plans to continue demonstrating at the facility despite the shooting.