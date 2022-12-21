Live blog: The latest information as a dangerous arctic blast grips Colorado

DENVER — An arctic airmass is moving into Colorado, dropping temperatures dangerously low with wind chills as low as -50 degrees across both the plains and mountains. Denver will see a high of only 2 degrees, with a low of -11 degrees.

On Friday, that airmass will begin moving east and a warming trend will begin, but it will still be below freezing. Friday’s high in Denver is expected to be 20 degrees, with a low of -10 degrees.

We're keeping an eye on the roads and weather as this storm moves into Colorado. Read the live updates below.

Wednesday

1:45 p.m. | UPDATE FROM CITY OF DENVER | Ahead of an arctic blast beginning Wednesday night, Denver authorities stressed their work to encourage people experiencing homelessness to seek shelter, as the city continues to provide resources for the more than 1,300 migrants who have arrived in the city this month.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock explained how the influx of migrants and cold temperatures moving in is stressing its resources. However, the city said it will continue everybody to seek shelter ahead of the sub-zero conditions.

1:44 p.m. | CLOSURES | The City of Boulder will close all public-facing city facilities on Thursday and Friday, except for the East Boulder Community Center, which will be open only as a warming center for those in need. Click here for the city's 24-hour emergency warming center information.

1:42 p.m. | CLOSURES | The Aurora Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme cold.

12:59 p.m. | RTD | RTD is warning travelers to expect slower travel times across the entire system on Thursday. Light rail operations will monitor conditions and run “sweep trains” only if needed to keep the overhead wires from icing up. Additional street supervisors are on the system to ensure that stuck buses and accidents due to weather are addressed quickly, RTD said.

12:47 p.m. | CLOSURES | Weld County Government Offices will be closed Thursday due to the incoming weather system that will bring blowing snow and dangerously low temperatures.