WB I-70 back open at Tower Road in Aurora following multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars

AURORA, Colo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for about an hour at Tower Road in Aurora following a multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars.

The crash, on eastbound I-70 between East Colfax and Tower Road, was reported by Aurora police shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

#APDTrafficAlert: A multi-vehicle crash, involving semis and cars, has resulted in WB I-70 being CLOSED at Tower Rd. Non-life-threatening injuries to some drivers are also being reported. There is no ETA for opening at this time. Any updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/Z8dzwARtig — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) December 23, 2022

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at East Colfax, just west of 470, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. Drivers in the area were advised take East Colfax to Tower Road, then back to I-70.

This is our first look at the major wreck on EB 70 btwn East Colfax and Tower Rd. WB 70 is CLOSED at E Colfax, just west of 470.



Colfax to Tower Rd, take a right. That gets you back to I-70. EB 70 in that area is open. pic.twitter.com/OBP7X6mLPj — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) December 23, 2022

Some drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a tweet from police said.

The crash was cleared by about 6:50 a.m.

It's unclear if anything more than weather contributed to the crash.