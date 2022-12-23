Watch Now
WB I-70 back open at Tower Road in Aurora following multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars

Some non-life-threatening injuries reported, according to police
A multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars has closed the westbound lanes of Interstate 70 at Tower Road, according to the Aurora Police Department. Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber tells you how to get around it
Posted at 5:49 AM, Dec 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-23 08:58:00-05

AURORA, Colo. – The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed for about an hour at Tower Road in Aurora following a multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars.

The crash, on eastbound I-70 between East Colfax and Tower Road, was reported by Aurora police shortly after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed at East Colfax, just west of 470, according to Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber. Drivers in the area were advised take East Colfax to Tower Road, then back to I-70.

Some drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, a tweet from police said.

The crash was cleared by about 6:50 a.m.

It's unclear if anything more than weather contributed to the crash.

