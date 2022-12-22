Here are Thursday's coldest wind chill readings across Colorado

Already-frigid temperatures across Colorado plummeted even further on Thursday thanks to gusty winds that brought real-feel temperatures deep into the negatives.

According to the National Weather Service, these cold readings meant that frostbite was possible for somebody standing outside in five minutes or less. If you're headed outside today, make sure to cover any exposed skin to avoid frostbite.

The good news? By Friday, the arctic airmass will begin moving east and a warming trend will begin. Highs will reach into the teens Friday and then 40s on. Saturday and 50s on Sunday, NWS officials said.

Here are the lowest wind chill reports as of 10:56 a.m. Thursday, according to the NWS:



-54 degrees: Sedgwick County (2.3 miles northeast of Ovid)

Sedgwick County (2.3 miles northeast of Ovid) -54 degrees: Grand County (Berthoud Pass)

Grand County (Berthoud Pass) -51 degrees: Larimer County (Virginia Dale)

Larimer County (Virginia Dale) -51 degrees: Logan County (15 miles west-northwest of Sterling)

Logan County (15 miles west-northwest of Sterling) -50 degrees: Weld County (I-25 at the Wyoming border)

Weld County (I-25 at the Wyoming border) -49 degrees: Elbert County (Cedar Point)

Elbert County (Cedar Point) -49 degrees: Morgan County (Fort Morgan)

Morgan County (Fort Morgan) -49 degrees: Phillips County (Haxtun)

Phillips County (Haxtun) -49 degrees: Washington County (Akron)

Washington County (Akron) -48 degrees: Adams County (in Aurora near I-70 and Gun Club Road)

-47 degrees : Lincoln County (Hugo)

: Lincoln County (Hugo) -44 degrees: Clear Creek County (I-70 east of Dumont)

Clear Creek County (I-70 east of Dumont) -42 degrees : Jackson County (Cowdrey)

: Jackson County (Cowdrey) -40 degrees: Denver County (Denver International Airport)

Denver County (Denver International Airport) -39 degrees: Douglas County (Greenland Open Space)

Douglas County (Greenland Open Space) -38 degrees: Arapahoe County (3 miles south of Arapahoe Park)

Arapahoe County (3 miles south of Arapahoe Park) -36 degrees: Boulder County (in Nederland)

Boulder County (in Nederland) -36 degrees: Jefferson County (Genesee)

Jefferson County (Genesee) -35 degrees: Broomfield County (I-25 and E. Baseline Road)

-35 degrees : Gilpin County (Black Hawk)

: Gilpin County (Black Hawk) -34 degrees: Summit County (Red Cliff Pass)

-33 degrees: Park County (Wilkerson Pass)

This list will be updated throughout the day.

