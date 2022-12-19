DIA ready for the holiday crush, but arctic blast could throw wrinkle in travel plans

DENVER — The crush of holiday travelers moving through Denver International Airport has begun. But the upcoming arctic blast that is expected to settle over the Mile High City Thursday might throw a wrinkle in those travel plans.

DIA is anticipating more than 611,000 travelers to pass through TSA checkpoints between Monday and Tuesday of next week, an increase of 14.5% for the same period in 2021.

The busiest days of the travel period will be Thursday and Friday when an arctic airmass is forecast to move in.

Thursday will be dangerously cold and breezy, with wind chills as low as -50 degrees across both the plains and mountains, according to the National Weather Service. Denver will see a high of only 2 degrees, with a low of -11 degrees.

Friday, that airmass will begin moving east and a warming trend will begin, but it will still be below freezing. Friday’s high in Denver is expected to be 20 degrees, with a low of -10 degrees.

DIA said it’s too early to know if flights will be impacted by Thursday’s blast of below-freezing temperatures. A spokesperson said they anticipate de-icing operations will be in place, but it’s up to the airlines whether they delay or cancel flights.

Below is information released by DIA as to what to expect flying out of DEN in the next week:

Plan Ahead

You snow the drill - Check your flight status with your airline for up-to-date delay or cancellation information.

Arrive early. We're not elfin’ around, it's important to get to DEN at least two hours prior to boarding time.

DEN has three security checkpoints. Just like the North Pole, South Security is open 24 hours a day. North Security is open from 4 a.m.-7:45 p.m. and Bridge Security is open from approximately 4:30 a.m.- 5:45 p.m.

Sleigh it ain't so – TSA screening checkpoints are generally busiest early in the morning from about 5-10 a.m., and from 1-4 p.m.

TSA

Passengers are strongly encouraged to use the primary checkpoints for TSA PreCheck and standard screening as outlined below.

South Security Checkpoint: Open 24/7 as the primary checkpoint for standard screening (see TSA PreCheck hours below)



Standard Screening : This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers

: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers TSA PreCheck : There are a limited number of TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint.

: There are a limited number of TSA PreCheck lanes open from 4 a.m. to 8 p.m. PreCheck passengers traveling after 8 p.m. will receive an expedited screening through the standard lanes at this checkpoint. CLEAR Customers: A CLEAR lane is available at this checkpoint for standard screening. CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck may use this lane, but are strongly encouraged to utilize the lane on the North Security Checkpoint for a more efficient experience



North Security Checkpoint: Primary checkpoint for TSA PreCheck passengers: Open 4 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.



TSA PreCheck : This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers

: This checkpoint is primarily for TSA PreCheck passengers CLEAR Customers : A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck

: A CLEAR lane is available on the east side of this checkpoint for travelers who are CLEAR customers with TSA PreCheck Premium/Premier Traveler Lane : This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint

: This lane is available on the west side of this checkpoint Standard Screening: There are a limited number of standard screening lanes, but we encourage standard passengers to use the South Security Checkpoint or the Bridge Security Checkpoint.

A-Bridge Security Checkpoint: Open from approximately 4:30 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.



Standard Screening: This checkpoint is dedicated to standard screening travelers. TSA PreCheck is not available at this checkpoint.

For real-time security wait times to and to help select the best checkpoint, passengers can check FlyDenver.com.

