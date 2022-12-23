A frigid Friday, ahead of a much milder weekend and Christmas Day

DENVER — A Wind Chill Warning is still in effect this morning. Temperatures are well below zero across Denver and the plains.

Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 25 to 50 degrees below zero. This kind of cold is certainly life threatening, so be prepared if you will be traveling.

GET READY | How to protect yourself, your pipes, your pets, your car and more as arctic air moves through Colorado

Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero. This will be the coldest day on our 7-day forecast.

Saturday will be much milder, with highs in the low to middle 40s. Dry for the plains, but expect scattered snow showers over our northern and central mountains.

Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low to mid-50s.

