Dangerous wind chill expected in Colorado. Use this guide to prepare, get ready

DENVER -- — This isn’t your usual cold weather snap in Colorado. Dangerously cold wind chills are expected in Denver and across the state Wednesday night through Friday. Save this guide to help you prepare and share with friends and family, too.

A Wind Chill watch is in effect starting Wednesday evening through Friday and Coloradans are asked to prepare for dangerous wind chills dropping as low as 50 below zero.

The I-25 corridor, Denver metro and the eastern plains should prepare for dangerous wind chills as low as -45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Frostbite is a concern for anyone who will be out in the elements, even for a short amount of time. In fact, frostbite can happen in as little as 5 to 10 minutes. Hypothermia can also quickly become an issue.

PROTECT YOURSELF

During a deep freeze and low wind chills, people often underestimate the risk of being exposed to the elements. Frostbite and hypothermia both are concerns. Frostbite is a freezing injury leading to tissue damage and it can start in as little as 5 minutes. Most common on fingers, toes and exposed skin on the face, it begins with numbness and can lead to hard or waxy-looking skin as it progresses through several stages.

Hypothermia happens when the body loses heat faster than it can be produced and the signs include shivering, slurred speech and drowsiness, according to the Mayo Clinic.

HOW TO PREVENT FROSTBITE

Some of these frostbite prevention tips might sound obvious but are a good reminder for anyone, especially people new to Colorado experiencing a prolonged deep freeze.

Limit your time outdoors

Dress in layers and choose undergarments that wick moisture from your skin. Get out of wet clothing as soon as possible.

Cover your ears with woolen or windproof material.

Mittens can provide better protection than gloves and wearing a second pair of gloves or glove liners underneath can help.

Avoid alcohol as it causes your body to lose heat faster

Stay hydrated

HOW TO WARM BACK UP

If you suspect you have frostbite, the damaged areas need to be warmed back up but it shouldn’t happen until you’re out of the cold. Here are a few steps to take:

Get inside! Walking on frostbitten feet and toes can cause more damage

Remove wet clothing

Treat skin affected by frostbite with water that is warm to touch. Not hot water.

Never use heat from a fireplace, radiator or stove to warm the skin

Don’t rub areas with frostbite

PROTECT OTHERS

You’ve heard the saying “people, pets and plants” when thinking about keeping safe during a deep freeze. When it comes to people, keep an extra set of eyes on babies and seniors as they can be the most vulnerable to extreme temperatures. Older adults can lose body heat faster and that can make it harder to recognize the danger signs. These are great cold weather safety tips from National Institute on Aging.

PROTECT YOUR PIPES

Pipes could be a major concern during this deep freeze, so it’s a good idea to know the location of your water shut-off valve in case of a water line break. Many shut-off valves are in a basement or crawl space, according to Denver Water.

Here are some other deep freeze tips from denverwater.org

Open cabinet doors near exposed pipes, like near a sink, so household air can warm the pipes

An obvious one, but keep an attached garage door shut.

Crack a faucet, start a slow drip. Denver Water recommends doing this at a faucet farthest from where water enters your home.

Keep your home’s thermostat at 65 degrees when leaving for several days

If you experience a dreaded frozen pipe, try to thaw the pipe as soon as possible or call a plumber. A hair dryer can even be used, but not a blow torch! Read more tips on how to thaw a frozen pipe.

And even though freezing temps have already settled across Colorado this season (It’s winter, after all!) Denver Water reminds you to turn off outdoor faucets and remove hoses. And while you have time before the deep freeze hits, take a few moments to check for vulnerable pipes that need insulation or protection.

KEEP IN YOUR CAR

During this deep freeze, it’s a good idea to check and be sure you are prepared out on the road. A winter car survival kit is always important to have during a Colorado winter, especially for traveling over extended periods of time. Here’s a list of things to have handy from the National Weather Service.

Fill up your tank in case you are stranded in the cold

Keep jumper cables handy

Flashlight with extra batteries

Keep a standard first-aid kit in your vehicle

An extra set of warm gear, gloves, etc.

Ice scraper, shovel, cat litter and extra blankets

