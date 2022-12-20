How to prevent your pipes from freezing as temperatures start dropping

It’s important to prepare your house this week for the cold temperatures. Once the temperatures drop below zero, there’s a chance your pipes could freeze.

You should let cold water drip from a faucet. This will help prevent the pipes from freezing. It also helps to open the doors below your sink to allow warmer air to circulate.

Pipes are most at risk in basements, attics and garages because those places are usually less heated. But even pipes in your cabinets and exterior walls can freeze in cold temperatures.

I spoke with Ben Roddy, the owner of BenTek Plumbing. He says if you do not prepare your house for the cold, frozen pipes could lead to a leak in your house.

Denver7 | Weather Dangerous wind chill this week in Denver. A guide to prepare in Colorado Jeff Anastasio

“Ice expands, so whenever it expands, it has nowhere to go, which can cause a break in the pipe and you typically don’t know about it until things start defrosting. That’s when you have major leaks,” said Roddy.

Make sure your furnace is at least 65 degrees and change out the filter for your furnace. And don’t forget about the water hose outside your house.

Ben says the biggest mistake he sees people make is forgetting to unhook the water hoses from their outside spigots.

Ben tells me if you do not have running water this week, first go ask your neighbor if they have water. If they don’t have water, there could be a water main break.

If they have water, he suggests shutting off your main water valve and calling a plumber.

____

Related headlines:

It’s going to get ridiculously cold in Colorado starting Wednesday night. Here’s what you can expect.

Dangerous wind chill expected in Colorado. Use this guide to prepare, get ready

DIA ready for the holiday crush, but arctic blast could throw wrinkle in travel plans