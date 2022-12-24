Watch Now
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temperatures, Colorado Springs police say

Colorado Springs Police Department CSPD
Posted at 8:24 PM, Dec 23, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.

Around 2:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to Citadel Drive, where a man, 42, was found dead near a power transformer. The officers noted a layer of snow over his belongings, indicating he had been there for some time.

Authorities believe the man was probably looking for warmth when he passed. His identity has not been released.

Also on Thursday, Colorado Springs officers responded to an encampment on Arrawanna Street for a report of a deceased person. Medical personnel noticed signs of life and took the victim, a man, to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.

