Travel blog: Headaches remain at DIA and Christmas flights as winter storm moves east of Colorado

DENVER — The busy holiday travel season is on and we're tracking impacts at DIA, Denver International Airport, from the big winter storm that rolled through Colorado and the U.S. this week. As for Denver's weather forecast, Christmas Day will be dry and warmer with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s. Monday will be even warmer as temperatures return to the low to mid-50s.

We're keeping an eye on the latest conditions and impact on travel in Colorado during this busy holiday season. Read the live updates below.

Saturday

1:15 p.m. | WARMING SHELTER UPDATE | City of Denver announces its warming centers are closing. Here's an update on how many people took shelter from the winter storm.

On Friday evening, 445 people took shelter at Denver's three warming centers.

Since Wed. Dec., 31 — 3,000 people took shelter each night at city managed centers as well as partner warming centers and homeless shelters.

10:57 a.m. | ROAD UPDATE | EB I-70 has reopened between Exit 129 - Bair Ranch and Exit 133.

10:12 a.m. | DIA UPDATE | So far, 278 flight delays at Denver International Airport. There have been 152 flights cancelled with 80 of those being Southwest Airlines Flights. The airline said in a statement it is operating at 'a reduced flight count in Denver to protect our People from the harsh conditions.'

10:07 a.m. | ROAD UPDATE | I-70 WB has reopened between Exit 190 and Exit 180 (East Vail) after a brief closure.

10:00 a.m. | WARMING SHELTER UPDATE | Denver's warming centers at Denver Coliseum, the downtown Denver YMCA and Wellington Webb have closed Saturday due to the warmer temps. The city asks people to find help though Denver.org's website.

9:50 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | EB I-70 is closed between Exit 129 - Bair Ranch and Exit 133 (Dotsero) due to a crash.

9:00 a.m. | SOUTHWEST AIRLINES UPDATE | In response to the winter storm's impact on its operations, Southwest Airlines told Denver7 on Friday evening:

'Winter Storm Elliott has caused significant disruptions to our operation in Denver and has been an almost perfect storm of sorts, affecting more than half of the airports where we operate in the continental U.S.. We are operating a reduced flight count in Denver to protect our People from the harsh conditions. The frigid temperatures and high winds continue to make operations difficult.'

8:30 a.m. | LINES AT DIA | With the impact of the winter storm and high holiday traffic at DIA, travelers should expect lines. This morning, Denver7 reporter Brandon Richard notes there are long lines at the Southwest Airlines check-in area. Video below in the tweet.

The lines at the Southwest counter this morning at Denver International Airport.

8:05 a.m. | DIA UPDATE | 153 flight delays and 127 cancellations at Denver International Airport today, according to FlightAware. That’s an improvement from yesterday but there are still long lines. If you have a flight, the airport asks you to arrive two hours before your boarding time, Denver7's Brandon Richard reports. You can check live security wait times at Denver International Airport.

Brandon Richard

Friday

9:12 p.m. | EXPOSURE DEATHS | Unfortunately, we are starting to see reports of exposusore deaths due to the sub-zero temperatures. Colorado Springs police say one man died while searching for warmth Thursday. Denver city officials told Denver7 one outdoor fatality related to environmental exposure was reported Thursday.

9:00 p.m. | DIA UPDATE | More than 900 flights have been delayed out of Denver International Airport Friday, and 465 flights have been canceled.

Travel headaches continue ahead of Christmas

4:56 p.m. | DENVER SHELTER UPDATE | Since late Wednesday, Denver has sheltered roughly 3,000 people each night, city officials said Friday. Roughly 386 people were sheltered Thursday night at the city's three warming centers — the Denver Coliseum, the Downtown Denver YMCA and the Wellington Webb Building. Almost 2,000 people were sheltered at Denver's network of established shelters that receive city funding.

City officials also shared that 168 migrants arrived to Denver overnight. Since Dec. 9, the city has served 1,791 migrants.

4:46 p.m. | AMERICAN RED CROSS | Last night, nearly 500 people sought refuge in shelters run by the Red Cross and partners, according to the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming.

9:15 a.m. | RTD | Switch problem near DIA resolved, but there might some "residual delays" officials say.

8:29 a.m. | RTD | Due to a switch problem near Denver Airport, bus shuttles will replace A line service between the Denver Airport Station and the 61st-Pena Station.

8:18 a.m. | RTD | Power has been restored and all E and W lines are running their normal routes. RTD expect some delays as trains resume their normal schedules, please allow some extra travel time for trips near Union Station.

7:58 a.m. | RTD | E line trains have been diverted from Union Station to the downtown loop due to the power outage, RTD says. Connections to Union Station can be made on 16th St stations via the free MallRide.

7:32 a.m. | RTD | The E and W Lines are experiencing up to 20 minute delays due to a power outage in the area. W line trains will be stopping eastbound trips at the Federal Decatur Station due to the power outage. Connections into downtown can be made on the 15L.

5:30 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | WB I-70 is closed at Tower Rd. in Aurora due to a multi-vehicle crash involving semis and cars, Aurora police say. There is no estimated time for the reopening of the westbound lanes. More on this crash here.

This is our first look at the major wreck on EB 70 btwn East Colfax and Tower Rd. WB 70 is CLOSED at E Colfax, just west of 470.



This is our first look at the major wreck on EB 70 btwn East Colfax and Tower Rd. WB 70 is CLOSED at E Colfax, just west of 470.

Colfax to Tower Rd, take a right. That gets you back to I-70. EB 70 in that area is open.

5:00 a.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | Friday will stay very cold with highs of only 10-15 degrees above zero, but not to worry, we'll be warming back up for the Christmas holiday weekend. Denver7 meteorologist Katie LaSalle has the full forecast below.

A frigid Friday, ahead of a much milder weekend and Christmas Day

4:15 p.m. | OUTAGES | Xcel Energy reports 19 customers are without power due to three outages, while CORE Electrict reports a customer is without power in Woodland Park

3:00 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | The only road closures that remain across Colorado Friday morning following Wednesday night's arctic blast are in the Eastern Plains. They are as follows:



CO 61 between Sterling and Otis

CO 59 between County Road 2 (14 miles south of Haxtun) and Beatty Avenue (near Yuma)

US 385 between Holyoke and Julesburg

Thursday

10:00 p.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | The arctic blast may have moved through, but dangerously low temperatures will remain into Friday. We included what you need to know in the video below:

Arctic blast pushes through Colorado, but dangerously cold temperatures still around

8:45 p.m. | DIA UPDATE | More than 800 flights have been delayed at Denver International Airport and 595 flights have been cancelled.

5:00 p.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | Chief Meteorologist Mike Nelson breaks down tonight's forecast in the video below.

Thursday, December 22, 2022 evening forecast

4:57 p.m. | SHELTER UPDATE | The City of Denver has opened the Wellington Webb Building in downtown Denver as a 24-hour warming center. City officials say up to 100 people can stay at the shelter. Chairs and blankets will be available, but not cots.

3:46 p.m. | DIA UPDATE | More than 600 flights have been delayed at DIA and 566 flights have been cancelled.

3:19 a.m. | RTD UPDATE | The N Line has delays up to 30 minutes due to a signal problem, according to RTD.

3:19 p.m. | I-70 UPDATE | Eastbound I-70 in Silverthorne has reopened.

3:14 p.m. | TRAFFIC ALERT | I-70 westbound is closed between Colfax Avenue and Tower Road due to a crash.

2:42 p.m. | DENVER UPDATE | The Denver District Attorney's Office is now closed through Friday so that the Wellington E. Webb municipal office building can be turned into a warming center. The office will reopen to everybody on Dec. 27.

The building is 12 stories and has 704,000 square feet of space. It's not clear how much will be used for the warming center.

1:30 p.m. | COLDEST WIND CHILLS | Already-frigid temperatures across Colorado plummeted even further on Thursday thanks to gusty winds that brought real-feel temperatures deep into the negatives. Click here to see the coldest wind chills across the state from the National Weather Service.

1 p.m. | DIA MISERY | There have been 539 cancellations and 423 delays out of Denver International Airport as of 1 p.m.

The headache at #DIA continues as arctic weather prompts nearly 500 cancellations and 200+ delays here Thursday. Most people in the Southwest line are trying to rebook a flight. This line wraps around the corner and has taken some people 3 hrs to get to the front.

1 p.m. | OUTAGES | Xcel Energy reports 698 customers are without power in the Denver metro area.

12:10 p.m. | WIND CHILL UPDATE | Want to see how cold it got in your neighborhood? The National Weather Service in Boulder has broken down wind chills by county. Check them out in the tweet below:

🥶Coldest wind chill readings observed so far: Northeast plains have seen the absolute worst of it, with readings as low as -54F near Ovid in Sedgwick County. A county by county listing...

12 p.m. | DIA MISERY | There's 355 delays and 501 cancellations at Denver International Airport as of noon.

11:50 a.m. | OUTAGES | Xcel Energy is reporting about 983 customers without power near Breck.

11:08 a.m. | OTERO COUNTY UPDATE | Otero County offices will be closed Thursday due to the weather, but the sheriff’s office and detention divisions are still working.

11:02 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | EB I-70 is closed again at Silverthorne. CDOT says there is no estimated time for reopening. The recreation center near the area is open as warming shelter.

10:58 a.m. | SHELTER UPDATE | The Colorado National Guard has approximately 50 servicemembers helping local authorities at warming centers at the Denver Coliseum, Denver YMCA, East Boulder Community Center, and other locations in the metro area. For more on the National Guard's efforts during this frigid weather, click here.

10:40 a.m. | SKI RESORTS | The Black Mountain Express lift is open at A-Basin. Officials say that will be the only lift that spins today. Normal operations are expected to resume tomorrow.

10:30 a.m. | OUTAGES | Xcel Energy is reporting 136 customers without power, the largest impacts happening in the Foothills west of Boulder.

10:30 a.m. | DIA MISERY | There's 221 delays and 471 cancellations at Denver International Airport as of 10:30 a.m.

10:23 a.m. | TRAFFIC UPDATE | Southbound Wadsworth Boulevard is back open at I-70. Drivers are asked to proceed with caution.

10:20 a.m. | BOULDER UPDATE | Because of the extreme cold, the deadline for Boulder property owners, landlords and tenants to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice has been extended to Saturday, Dec. 24 at 6:55 a.m., 48 hours after snow stopped falling.

9:51 a.m. | I-70 BACK OPEN | I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels is back open, according to CDOT.

9:32 a.m. | RTD | The RTD L Line is experiencing up to 20 minute delays due to a switch problem, officials say.

9:30 a.m. | BOULDER COUNTY SHELTERS | Sixty-eight people experiencing homelessness are currently at the warming shelter at the East Boulder Community Center, according to Boulder County officials. The shelter can provide meals, medical assistance, and hot showers.

9:12 a.m. | BOULDER UPDATE | The City of Boulder saw up to 8 inches of snow overnight and its city crews are working to clear streets and multi-use paths. The city said due to low temperatures over the next few days, it may take longer than usual to clear the snow. In addition, some of the city's snow and ice equipment has failed "significantly," the city said. Crews are bringing in additional equipment to areas that did not receive service overnight.

9:06 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Southbound Wadsworth Boulevard is shut down at I-70 because drivers cannot make it up the hill, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The department said there are no crashes — just sliding on the icy road.

8:30 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | Here's a list of statewide road closures:



I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels

US 6 Loveland Pass in both directions

US 6 in both directions Sterling to Nebraska

US 385 northbound from Holyoke to Julesburg

CO 113 in both directions from US 138 to Nebraska

CO 14 in both directions Ault to Sterling

CO 14 in both directions Rabbit Ears to Walden

CO 14 in both directions Cameron Pass

CO 59 in both directions Yuma to Sedgwick

CO 61 in both directions Otis to Sterling

8:14 a.m. | RTD | RTD trains are experiencing delays of 10-15 minutes for most trips, and buses in town may see delays of around 15 minutes as traffic is increasing. Mountain routes are seeing heavier delays.

8:07 a.m. | POWER RESTORED | The Poudre Valley REA says all power is restored for about 7,000 homes in the Greeley/Severence/ Windsor area.

8:05 a.m. | OUTAGES | Xcel Energy says 591 customers are without power due to 15 outages, the largest in the Foothills west of Boulder.

8:02 a.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | DIA drops to -24°F, just shy of meeting the record of -25°F set in 1990.

⬇DIA briefly dropped to -24F this morning, just shy of meeting the monthly record set in 1990. With temperatures recently trending "warmer", there's a good chance this will be the final low temperature. 🥶#COwx

8:02 a.m. | SKI RESORTS | All lifts are currently on a wind hold at A-Basin Ski Resort, according to ski resort officials.

8:00 a.m. | DIA MISERY | There have 89 delays and 349 cancellations as of 8 a.m. Thursday. DIA officials say aircraft departing from Denver International are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

7:24 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | Here's a list of closures in northeast Colorado:



US 6 from Sterling to the Nebraska border

Highway 61 from Otis to Sterling Road

I-70 eastbound at Silverthorne

I-70 in both directions between Limon and Burlington

I-70 westbound from Limon to Agate

US 385 northbound from Holyoke to Julesburg

Highway 113 in both directions from US 138 to the Nebraska border

Highway 14 in both directions from Ault to Sterling

Highway 14 in both directions from Rabbits Ears to Walden

Highway 59 in both directions from Yuma to Sedgwick

Highway 61 in both directions from Akron to Sterling

US 6 in Loveland Pass in both directions

7:18 a.m. | I-70 BACK OPEN | I-70 is back open in both directions between Limon and the Kansas border.

6:50 a.m. | RTD | If you're taking the A-Line to get to the airport or back, be warned several trips are being canceled due to the snow.

6:43 a.m. | TRAFFIC UPDATE | With EB I-70 closed at Silverthorne and US 6 Loveland Pass closed, the only way for the moment to get back to Denver is Highway 285, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

6:30 a.m. | DIA MISERY | There are 60 delays and 310 cancellations at DIA as of 6:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.

6:17 a.m. | SKI AREA UPDATE | Eldora Ski Resort is limiting operations today due to high winds and frigid temps.

"Honestly, not a great day to come to Eldora. Things are looking better for Friday and the weekend and beyond, however," officials said.

6:17 a.m. | OUTAGES | About 7,000 homes are without power in the Greeley/Severence/ Windsor area, per Poudre Valley REA.

The power company says, "The outage is on our power supplier’s side and on a transmission line. They are working on to restore electricity. At the same time, our team is working to see if we can reroute power to restore electricity to as many members as possible. More to come as we know more."

6:12 a.m. | TRAFFIC UPDATE | Both US 287 and I-25 in Larimer County to the state line are back open. CSP would like to remind drivers that roads are icy and can be snow-covered due to wind. Reduced speeds are advised. Dial *CSP (*277) or 911 for emergency assistance. Dial 303-239-4501 for non-emergency assistance.

6:08 a.m. | CAMPUS CLOSURE | All Front Range Community College campuses will be closed for in-person services on Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to weather conditions, officials say. All college business will be conducted remotely. More information here.

6:08 a.m. | FORT CARSON UPDATE | Due to extreme inclement weather, Fort Carson is adjusting reporting procedures today to essential services and mission-critical activities only.

"There are no duty reporting procedures for 4ID and mission partner units outside of those requirements," post officials said via Twitter.

6:07 a.m. | RTD | RTD says it is experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes due to weather.

6:01 a.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | A snow squall warning is in effect until 7:00 AM MST for US-24 near Leadville, according to the NWS in Pueblo. That's making for some dangerous driving conditions on Highway 24 south of I-70 to Leadville.

5:00 a.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | We haven't seen temperatures this low in about three decades, says Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle. Here's what to expect today.

Denver weather forecast: What to expect Thursday

4:35 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | I-70 between Limon and Kansas border

4:10 a.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | You're waking up to snow packed and icy roads with temps in Denver around -10 degrees. The sun will come out today as skies gradually clear this afternoon, says Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle

3:45 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | Here's a list of statewide safety closures



I-70 E at Silverthorne

US-6 Loveland Pass (both directions)

US-40 Steamboat Springs to Kremmling (both directions)

US-385 N from Holyoke to Julesburg

CO-14 from Ault to Sterling

CO-14 from Rabbit Ears to Walden

CO-14 Poudre Canyon

CO-14 Cameron Pass

CO-59 Yuma to Sedgwick

CO-113 from US-138 to Nebraska (both directions)

Wednesday

10:00 p.m. | WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW | Dangerously cold weather has made its way into Colorado and will remain through Thursday. We break down everything you need to know in the video below.

Dangerously cold weather sweeps into Colorado, will remain through Thursday

8:05 p.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Denver7's Rob Harris took video of traffic merging onto I-25 at Dacono. If you can, avoid the roads. If you do need to travel, pack emergency supplies and take your time.

For the latest road conditions, visit COtrip.org.

6:46 p.m. | OUTAGES | Several outages have been reported across the Denver metro. Roughly 350 customers are without power in Erie and Lafayette, according to Xcel. Officials estimate power to be restored around 9:30 p.m. To view Xcel's outage map, click here.

4:16 p.m. | CENTENNIAL UPDATES | Centennial offices and municipal court will close for in-person services on Thursday due to the extreme weather forecasted.

4:16 p.m. | BROOMFIELD UPDATES | The City and County of Broomfield will be closed Thursday. Due to the holiday, it will remain closed on Friday through Monday, as previously scheduled.

4:02 p.m. | WINDSOR UPDATES | Due to forecasted low temperatures for Thursday, Town of Windsor facilities will open two hours later than normal on Thursday. The Community Recreation Center will open at 7 a.m. Town Hall, the police department and public services will open at 10 a.m.

3:37 p.m. | GREELEY UPDATES | Adults 18 years old and up can stay warm and safe at United Way’s cold weather shelter, located at 870 28th St. in Greeley. Call 970-515-6281 for more information. The Salvation Army will also operate a cold weather shelter, located at 1119 6th St. in Greeley. Individual women and families can seek overnight shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center, 1442 N 11th Ave. in Greeley. Call 970-353-3720 for more information.

United Way’s Housing Navigation Center needs volunteers Thursday and Friday to accommodate additional daytime guests during the extreme cold weather. Email Crystal Mendoza at cmendoza@unitedway-weld.org with questions or register online.

The Greeley Evans Transit bus system will be free all day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Find bus routes and times here or call 970-350-9287.

3:33 p.m. | NEW WEATHER WARNINGS | A winter weather advisory is now affecting north Park County, Grand County, and Summit County above 9,000 feet.

3:13 p.m. | WARMING CENTERS IN SOUTHEAST COLORADO | Warming shelters are ready to go in southeast Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol out of La Junta and Lamar. Click here for the latest information on these shelters.

2:56 p.m. | ST. VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOLS UPDATE | Thursday will be an online learning day for all students in St. Vrain Valley Schools. Schools will be closed to in-person learning. High school students will take tomorrow’s final exams online.

2:42 p.m. | DOUGLAS COUNTY UPDATE | For those who are unsheltered in Douglas County, contact the Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team (HEART) at 303-660-7301. After 5 p.m., call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500 for emergency dispatch.

2:18 p.m. | NWS BOULDER UPDATE | Heavy banded snowfall and snow squall conditions will also accompany the strong front late afternoon through the evening, especially across the mountain corridors., according to NWS out of Boulder. Expect rapidly changing conditions Wednesday evening.

2:15 p.m. | LAKEWOOD WARMING CENTERS | The City of Lakewood said the following locations are open as warming centers:



Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood St., Lakewood, 303-237-7768

St. Bernadette Catholic Parish, 7240 W. 12th Ave., Lakewood, 303-233-1523

Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver

2:04 p.m. | DIA MISERY | There have been 326 delays and 140 cancelations at Denver International Airport as of this posting.

1:45 p.m. | UPDATE FROM CITY OF DENVER | Ahead of an arctic blast beginning Wednesday night, Denver authorities stressed their work to encourage people experiencing homelessness to seek shelter, as the city continues to provide resources for the more than 1,300 migrants who have arrived in the city this month.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock provides update on influx of migrants, sheltering operations before Wednesday's cold snap

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock explained how the influx of migrants and cold temperatures moving in is stressing its resources. However, the city said it will continue everybody to seek shelter ahead of the sub-zero conditions.

Click here to read the story.

1:44 p.m. | CLOSURES | The City of Boulder will close all public-facing city facilities on Thursday and Friday, except for the East Boulder Community Center, which will be open only as a warming center for those in need. Click here for the city's 24-hour emergency warming center information.

1:42 p.m. | CLOSURES | The Aurora Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme cold.

12:59 p.m. | RTD | RTD is warning travelers to expect slower travel times across the entire system on Thursday. Light rail operations will monitor conditions and run “sweep trains” only if needed to keep the overhead wires from icing up. Additional street supervisors are on the system to ensure that stuck buses and accidents due to weather are addressed quickly, RTD said.

12:47 p.m. | CLOSURES | Weld County Government Offices will be closed Thursday due to the incoming weather system that will bring blowing snow and dangerously low temperatures.

12:33 p.m. | WESTMINSTER UPDATE | The City of Westminster will operate a temporary warming shelter at The Mac, located at 3295 W. 72nd Ave., for people experiencing homelessness or who have lost power. The shelter opens today at 4:30 p.m. and will close Saturday.

12:16 p.m. | PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY IN ADAMS AND ARAPAHOE COUNTIES | The Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service for this afternoon through Friday morning. A wind chill warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area from Wednesday evening through 9 a.m. Thursday.

12:12 p.m. | DPS CANCELLATIONS | Denver Public Schools has canceled all school activities for Thursday due to below-zero temperatures. This includes all school sports practices and games.

10:33 a.m. | WHEAT RIDGE SHELTERS | The shelter at Healing Waters Ministries, located at 6475 W. 29th Ave. in Wheat Ridge is open today and tomorrow. Call 720-389-4830 for details and to ensure availability.

10:02 a.m. | LITTLETON SCHOOLS | All Littleton Public Schools are closed on Thursday and all activities have been canceled.

9:46 a.m. | ARAPAHOE COUNTY | All Arapahoe County facilities will be closed on Thursday, though virtual services will be available.