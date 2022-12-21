Live blog: Multiple road closures throughout the state as arctic blast grips Colorado

DENVER — An arctic airmass is moving into Colorado, dropping temperatures dangerously low with wind chills as low as -50 degrees across both the plains and mountains. Denver will see a high of only 2 degrees, with a low of -11 degrees.

On Friday, that airmass will begin moving east and a warming trend will begin, but it will still be below freezing. Friday’s high in Denver is expected to be 20 degrees, with a low of -10 degrees.

Below is a map of Colorado's warming centers and shelters.



Thursday

9:12 a.m. | BOULDER UPDATE | The City of Boulder saw up to 8 inches of snow overnight and its city crews are working to clear streets and multi-use paths. The city said due to low temperatures over the next few days, it may take longer than usual to clear the snow. In addition, some of the city's snow and ice equipment has failed "significantly," the city said. Crews are bringing in additional equipment to areas that did not receive service overnight.

9:06 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | Southbound Wadsworth Boulevard is shut down at I-70 because drivers cannot make it up the hill, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department. The department said there are no crashes — just sliding on the icy road.

8:30 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | Here's a list of statewide road closures:



I-70 eastbound from Silverthorne to the Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels

US 6 Loveland Pass in both directions

US 6 in both directions Sterling to Nebraska

US 385 northbound from Holyoke to Julesburg

CO 113 in both directions from US 138 to Nebraska

CO 14 in both directions Ault to Sterling

CO 14 in both directions Rabbit Ears to Walden

CO 14 in both directions Cameron Pass

CO 59 in both directions Yuma to Sedgwick

CO 61 in both directions Otis to Sterling

8:07 a.m. | POWER RESTORED | The Poudre Valley REA says all power is restored for about 7,000 homes in the Greeley/Severence/ Windsor area.

8:05 a.m. | OUTAGES | Xcel Energy says 591 customers are without power due to 15 outages, the largest in the Foothills west of Boulder.

8:02 a.m. | SKI RESORTS | All lifts are currently on a wind hold at A-Basin Ski Resort, according to ski resort officials.

8:00 a.m. | DIA MISERY | There have 89 delays and 349 cancellations as of 8 a.m. Thursday. DIA officials say aircraft departing from Denver International are being sprayed with deicing fluid to remove snow and ice.

7:24 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | Here's a list of closures in northeast Colorado:



US 6 from Sterling to the Nebraska border

Highway 61 from Otis to Sterling Road

I-70 eastbound at Silverthorne

I-70 in both directions between Limon and Burlington

I-70 westbound from Limon to Agate

US 385 northbound from Holyoke to Julesburg

Highway 113 in both directions from US 138 to the Nebraska border

Highway 14 in both directions from Ault to Sterling

Highway 14 in both directions from Rabbits Ears to Walden

Highway 59 in both directions from Yuma to Sedgwick

Highway 61 in both directions from Akron to Sterling

US 6 in Loveland Pass in both directions

7:18 a.m. | I-70 BACK OPEN | I-70 is back open in both directions between Limon and the Kansas border.

6:50 a.m. | RTD | If you're taking the A-Line to get to the airport or back, be warned several trips are being canceled due to the snow.

6:43 a.m. | TRAFFIC UPDATE | With EB I-70 closed at Silverthorne and US 6 Loveland Pass closed, the only way for the moment to get back to Denver is Highway 285, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber.

6:30 a.m. | DIA MISERY | There are 60 delays and 310 cancellations at DIA as of 6:30 a.m., according to FlightAware.

6:17 a.m. | SKI AREA UPDATE | Eldora Ski Resort is limiting operations today due to high winds and frigid temps.

"Honestly, not a great day to come to Eldora. Things are looking better for Friday and the weekend and beyond, however," officials said.

6:17 a.m. | OUTAGES | About 7,000 homes are without power in the Greeley/Severence/ Windsor area, per Poudre Valley REA.

The power company says, "The outage is on our power supplier’s side and on a transmission line. They are working on to restore electricity. At the same time, our team is working to see if we can reroute power to restore electricity to as many members as possible. More to come as we know more."

6:12 a.m. | TRAFFIC UPDATE | Both US 287 and I-25 in Larimer County to the state line are back open. CSP would like to remind drivers that roads are icy and can be snow-covered due to wind. Reduced speeds are advised. Dial *CSP (*277) or 911 for emergency assistance. Dial 303-239-4501 for non-emergency assistance.

6:08 a.m. | CAMPUS CLOSURE | All Front Range Community College campuses will be closed for in-person services on Thursday, Friday and Saturday due to weather conditions, officials say. All college business will be conducted remotely. More information here.

6:08 a.m. | FORT CARSON UPDATE | Due to extreme inclement weather, Fort Carson is adjusting reporting procedures today to essential services and mission-critical activities only.

"There are no duty reporting procedures for 4ID and mission partner units outside of those requirements," post officials said via Twitter.

6:07 a.m. | RTD | RTD says it is experiencing delays of up to 10 minutes due to weather.

6:01 a.m. | WEATHER UPDATE | A snow squall warning is in effect until 7:00 AM MST for US-24 near Leadville, according to the NWS in Pueblo. That's making for some dangerous driving conditions on Highway 24 south of I-70 to Leadville.

5:00 a.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | We haven't seen temperatures this low in about three decades, says Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle. Here's what to expect today.

Denver weather forecast: What to expect Thursday

4:35 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURE | I-70 between Limon and Kansas border

4:10 a.m. | FORECAST UPDATE | You're waking up to snow packed and icy roads with temps in Denver around -10 degrees. The sun will come out today as skies gradually clear this afternoon, says Denver7 meteorologist Katie Lasalle

3:45 a.m. | ROAD CLOSURES | Here's a list of statewide safety closures



I-70 E at Silverthorne

US-6 Loveland Pass (both directions)

US-40 Steamboat Springs to Kremmling (both directions)

US-385 N from Holyoke to Julesburg

CO-14 from Ault to Sterling

CO-14 from Rabbit Ears to Walden

CO-14 Poudre Canyon

CO-14 Cameron Pass

CO-59 Yuma to Sedgwick

CO-113 from US-138 to Nebraska (both directions)

Wednesday

10:00 p.m. | WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW | Dangerously cold weather has made its way into Colorado and will remain through Thursday. We break down everything you need to know in the video below.

Dangerously cold weather sweeps into Colorado, will remain through Thursday

8:05 p.m. | ROAD CONDITIONS | Denver7's Rob Harris took video of traffic merging onto I-25 at Dacono. If you can, avoid the roads. If you do need to travel, pack emergency supplies and take your time.

For the latest road conditions, visit COtrip.org.

6:46 p.m. | OUTAGES | Several outages have been reported across the Denver metro. Roughly 350 customers are without power in Erie and Lafayette, according to Xcel. Officials estimate power to be restored around 9:30 p.m. To view Xcel's outage map, click here.

4:16 p.m. | CENTENNIAL UPDATES | Centennial offices and municipal court will close for in-person services on Thursday due to the extreme weather forecasted.

4:16 p.m. | BROOMFIELD UPDATES | The City and County of Broomfield will be closed Thursday. Due to the holiday, it will remain closed on Friday through Monday, as previously scheduled.

4:02 p.m. | WINDSOR UPDATES | Due to forecasted low temperatures for Thursday, Town of Windsor facilities will open two hours later than normal on Thursday. The Community Recreation Center will open at 7 a.m. Town Hall, the police department and public services will open at 10 a.m.

3:37 p.m. | GREELEY UPDATES | Adults 18 years old and up can stay warm and safe at United Way’s cold weather shelter, located at 870 28th St. in Greeley. Call 970-515-6281 for more information. The Salvation Army will also operate a cold weather shelter, located at 1119 6th St. in Greeley. Individual women and families can seek overnight shelter at the Guadalupe Community Center, 1442 N 11th Ave. in Greeley. Call 970-353-3720 for more information.

United Way’s Housing Navigation Center needs volunteers Thursday and Friday to accommodate additional daytime guests during the extreme cold weather. Email Crystal Mendoza at cmendoza@unitedway-weld.org with questions or register online.

The Greeley Evans Transit bus system will be free all day on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Find bus routes and times here or call 970-350-9287.

3:33 p.m. | NEW WEATHER WARNINGS | A winter weather advisory is now affecting north Park County, Grand County, and Summit County above 9,000 feet.

3:13 p.m. | WARMING CENTERS IN SOUTHEAST COLORADO | Warming shelters are ready to go in southeast Colorado, according to the Colorado State Patrol out of La Junta and Lamar. Click here for the latest information on these shelters.

2:56 p.m. | ST. VRAIN VALLEY SCHOOLS UPDATE | Thursday will be an online learning day for all students in St. Vrain Valley Schools. Schools will be closed to in-person learning. High school students will take tomorrow’s final exams online.

2:42 p.m. | DOUGLAS COUNTY UPDATE | For those who are unsheltered in Douglas County, contact the Homeless Engagement, Assistance and Resource Team (HEART) at 303-660-7301. After 5 p.m., call the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 303-660-7500 for emergency dispatch.

2:18 p.m. | NWS BOULDER UPDATE | Heavy banded snowfall and snow squall conditions will also accompany the strong front late afternoon through the evening, especially across the mountain corridors., according to NWS out of Boulder. Expect rapidly changing conditions Wednesday evening.

2:15 p.m. | LAKEWOOD WARMING CENTERS | The City of Lakewood said the following locations are open as warming centers:



Lakewood United Methodist Church, 1390 Brentwood St., Lakewood, 303-237-7768

St. Bernadette Catholic Parish, 7240 W. 12th Ave., Lakewood, 303-233-1523

Denver Coliseum, 4600 Humboldt St., Denver

2:04 p.m. | DIA MISERY | There have been 326 delays and 140 cancelations at Denver International Airport as of this posting.

1:45 p.m. | UPDATE FROM CITY OF DENVER | Ahead of an arctic blast beginning Wednesday night, Denver authorities stressed their work to encourage people experiencing homelessness to seek shelter, as the city continues to provide resources for the more than 1,300 migrants who have arrived in the city this month.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock provides update on influx of migrants, sheltering operations before Wednesday's cold snap

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock explained how the influx of migrants and cold temperatures moving in is stressing its resources. However, the city said it will continue everybody to seek shelter ahead of the sub-zero conditions.

Click here to read the story.

1:44 p.m. | CLOSURES | The City of Boulder will close all public-facing city facilities on Thursday and Friday, except for the East Boulder Community Center, which will be open only as a warming center for those in need. Click here for the city's 24-hour emergency warming center information.

1:42 p.m. | CLOSURES | The Aurora Municipal Court will be closed on Thursday due to the extreme cold.

12:59 p.m. | RTD | RTD is warning travelers to expect slower travel times across the entire system on Thursday. Light rail operations will monitor conditions and run “sweep trains” only if needed to keep the overhead wires from icing up. Additional street supervisors are on the system to ensure that stuck buses and accidents due to weather are addressed quickly, RTD said.

12:47 p.m. | CLOSURES | Weld County Government Offices will be closed Thursday due to the incoming weather system that will bring blowing snow and dangerously low temperatures.

12:33 p.m. | WESTMINSTER UPDATE | The City of Westminster will operate a temporary warming shelter at The Mac, located at 3295 W. 72nd Ave., for people experiencing homelessness or who have lost power. The shelter opens today at 4:30 p.m. and will close Saturday.

12:16 p.m. | PUBLIC HEALTH ADVISORY IN ADAMS AND ARAPAHOE COUNTIES | The Tri-County Health Department is issuing a public health advisory due to dangerously low temperatures and wind chills forecast by the National Weather Service for this afternoon through Friday morning. A wind chill warning is in effect from 8 p.m. Wednesday through 11 a.m. Friday. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Denver metro area from Wednesday evening through 9 a.m. Thursday.

12:12 p.m. | DPS CANCELLATIONS | Denver Public Schools has canceled all school activities for Thursday due to below-zero temperatures. This includes all school sports practices and games.

10:33 a.m. | WHEAT RIDGE SHELTERS | The shelter at Healing Waters Ministries, located at 6475 W. 29th Ave. in Wheat Ridge is open today and tomorrow. Call 720-389-4830 for details and to ensure availability.

10:02 a.m. | LITTLETON SCHOOLS | All Littleton Public Schools are closed on Thursday and all activities have been canceled.

9:46 a.m. | ARAPAHOE COUNTY | All Arapahoe County facilities will be closed on Thursday, though virtual services will be available.