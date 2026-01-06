Denver Summit FC partnering with two Colorado-based businesses to build Santa Fe Yards stadium

DENVER — The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) Denver franchise is partnering with two Colorado-based businesses to build the new Denver Summit FC stadium at Santa Fe Yards.

Mortenson was selected as one of the soccer club's partners for the stadium's construction, Denver Summit FC announced Tuesday.

"Mortenson's proven track record in sports facility development and their dedication to delivering exceptional venues makes them the ideal partner for this transformative project," Summit FC president Jen Millet said in the announcement.

The company has been a part of over 300 sports and entertainment construction projects, including Major League Soccer's (MLS) Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota, Energizer Park in St. Louis and Geodis Park in Nashville.

Mortenson will also work with woman-owned small business Gratacon to bring the 14,500-seat stadium to fruition, in advance of the 2028 NWSL season.

"As a women-owned business bringing a purpose-built women’s soccer stadium to fruition, this project holds a special significance for our team,” Gratacon CEO Jessica Ostoyich said in Tuesday's announcement.

Denver City Council approved the plans for the soccer club stadium on Monday, December 22. The NWSL franchise had previously threatened to abandon its plans to bring the team and stadium to Denver if city leaders failed to provide an initial $50 million investment. Earlier in the year, Denver City Council delayed four proposed measures, that would have finalized the deal, over outstanding questions on the specifics of the stadium build.

The Santa Fe Yards site for the stadium, at Interstate 25 and Broadway, has sat dormant and undeveloped for decades.The Denver Summit FC build on the property will not only change that, but also mark the country's second-only women's-specific professional soccer stadium. And the construction plans do allow for a potential future expansion, according to the Tuesday announcement.

Prior coverage:

