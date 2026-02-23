Denver Summit FC to unveil team's inaugural kit at Union Station

DENVER — Denver Summit FC is set to unveil the team's first-ever kit on Monday morning at Union Station. For the soccer newbies in town, that's the players' jersey.

Players Ally Brazier and Kaleigh Kurtz, as well as Controlling Owner Rob Cohen. will be the ones to reveal the inaugural kit. They'll be joined by a performance from the Colorado Symphony.

It's a free event open to the public, beginning at 9 a.m.

After the kit is unveiled, fans will get the chance to buy their own inside the Great Hall at Union Station, according to organizers.