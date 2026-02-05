Courage, tenacity defines gymnast Layla Petz as she commits to Oregon at Arvada West signing day

ARVADA, Colo. — As a two-time 5A All-Around state champion and four-time 1st team All-State gymnast, Arvada West senior Layla Petz was set up beautifully to enter the world of college gymnastics.

Then, she decided not to do that.

"The mix of being burnt out with some of my other sports and this new sport that combined what I liked sparked my interest," said Petz, who signed to compete in Acrobatics & Tumbling at the University of Oregon.

She says it's more of a collegiate sport, so the opportunities to compete in Acrobatics & Tumbling at the high school level is limited. Luckily, the skills she's cultivated during her time with the Wildcats will easily translate when she joins the Ducks.

"It combines a lot of the aspects I liked from gymnastics and cheerleading," said Petz. "I loved the teammates and the girls and all the coaches out there, the environment felt right."

Her coach, Lori Hayes, said Petz is ready for the challenge.

"She's always willing to take on challenges as a gymnast, no skill is good enough," said Arvada West head gymnastics coach Lori Hayes. "Going to the University of Oregon is the best opportunity for her to keep growing as an athlete. Her talent goes beyond gymnastics."

In total, 29 student-athletes put pen to paper at Arvada West's signing day — the most in more than a decade, according to AWHS Athletic Director Gordon Volk.

In talking with Petz, it's obvious she's a perfectionist — sometimes to an extreme.

"I'm a little overcompetitive, but it comes from a good place," said Petz. "I'm a strong believer that if you put your mind to something, you can do it."

That drive and determination led her to earn a perfect 10.000 during high school competition — it also bled into team-building activities off the mat.

"We were bobbing for apples and she put her whole body in like she was diving off a diving board to see how many she could get," said Coach Hayes. "She has a fun spirit."

That spirit is not without fear: "I'm still scared, to be honest," said Petz. "I've still never really done [Acrobatics & Tumbling]."

Courage is not the absence of fear, it's feeling afraid and doing the scary thing anyway — Layla Petz is displaying immense courage, and inspiring strength, as she heads to Eugene next fall.