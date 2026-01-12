Lindsey Heaps, a Colorado native and bona fide global soccer star, signs with Denver Summit FC

DENVER — Denver Summit FC has announced the signing of Colorado native and U.S. Women's National Team captain Lindsey Heaps – an acquisition that marks a major splash just days before the club's arrival in the Mile High City ahead of its inaugural training camp.

Heaps was expected to be introduced during a national media conference call later Monday morning.

Heaps’s resume includes some of the sport’s highest achievements. She is a World Cup winner (2019), an Olympic gold medalist (2024) and a three-time CONCACAF champion with the U.S. Women’s National Team.

Individually, she was deemed one of the top 11 women’s professional players in the world as one of FIFA Women’s Best XI in 2024 and was named U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year in 2021.

She’s made 170 appearances for the USWNT.

Heaps will leave Olympique Lyonnais at the end of the Division I Féminine season, with her arrival in Denver expected in June, according to the club. Lyon sits atop the French league table thus far in 2025-26.

Charlie Riedel/AP United States midfielder Lindsey Heaps kicks the ball during the second half of a women's international friendly soccer match against New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Heaps, 31, was born and raised in Golden and played youth soccer with the Colorado Rush.

“I’m incredibly excited to come home to Colorado and join Denver Summit FC,” Heaps said in a news release. “This club represents something special, not just for the league, but for this community and for the next generation of players growing up here. I’m fully committed to finishing the season strong with Lyon, and I can’t wait to begin this next chapter in Denver this summer.”

Terms of the deal weren’t made public.

Heaps marks the highest-profile signing for the expansion club, whose inaugural roster already includes Colorado roots and championship pedigree.

Colorado Springs native Ally Watt was the club’s first signing. Littleton product Jordan Baggett and Highlands Ranch native Janine Sonis are also on the roster. Several of the Summit’s signees have NWSL and international championships to their name.



The already overwhelming interest in the Summit will likely intensify with Heaps’s star power in the fold. The club has sold out its allotment of season tickets and has sold more than 25,000 tickets to its first-ever match at Empower Field at Mile High.

That match is slated for March 28. Members of the club begin reporting to Denver for meetings this week ahead of its first-ever training camp.

Denver7 is proud to be the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC, with roughly 30 matches to be aired on The Spot Denver 3 during the club’s inaugural season.