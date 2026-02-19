'Defining moment': Denver Summit FC breaks attendance record at inaugural home match

DENVER – With 45,000 tickets sold, Denver Summit FC will break the single-game NWSL attendance record for the club’s inaugural home match, The Kickoff, at Empower Field, the team announced Wednesday.

The game is set for March 28 at noon.The previous single-game NWSL attendance record was 40,091 tickets sold for a matchup between Bay FC and Washington Spirit in San Francisco last August.

“The Kickoff is going to be a defining moment for sports in Colorado,” said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet in a news release. “The Denver community continues to show why Denver is a soccer city. We want everyone across the Front Range to join us as we make history.”

Denver7 is the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC during the pro women’s soccer team’s inaugural season and beyond.

Approximately 21 games will air on The Spot Denver 3 as part of Denver7's official broadcast partnership with the expansion club. You can check out the schedule below.

Before the home match at Empower Field, Summit FC will take on Bay FC on Saturday, March 14 – a game you can watch on Denver7/The Spot Denver 3.

Denver Summit FC is the city’s first professional women’s soccer franchise and one of two National Women’s Soccer League expansion teams beginning play in 2026.