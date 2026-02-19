Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
56  WX Alerts
Denver7 SportsDenver Summit FC

Actions

'Defining moment': Denver Summit FC breaks attendance record at inaugural home match

Denver7 is the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC during the pro women’s soccer team’s inaugural season and beyond.
SUMMIT FC BLOCK PARTY.png
Denver7
SUMMIT FC BLOCK PARTY.png
Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club: Denver7 exclusive
Posted

DENVER – With 45,000 tickets sold, Denver Summit FC will break the single-game NWSL attendance record for the club’s inaugural home match, The Kickoff, at Empower Field, the team announced Wednesday.

The game is set for March 28 at noon.The previous single-game NWSL attendance record was 40,091 tickets sold for a matchup between Bay FC and Washington Spirit in San Francisco last August.

▶️ 'Huge as a new franchise': Watch Denver Summit FC owner Rob Cohen talk about the Denver7 partnership, other teams' support

Denver Summit FC boss: Denver7 partnership 'huge for us as a new franchise'

“The Kickoff is going to be a defining moment for sports in Colorado,” said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet in a news release. “The Denver community continues to show why Denver is a soccer city. We want everyone across the Front Range to join us as we make history.”

Denver7 is the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC during the pro women’s soccer team’s inaugural season and beyond.

Approximately 21 games will air on The Spot Denver 3 as part of Denver7's official broadcast partnership with the expansion club. You can check out the schedule below.

Denver SUmmit Media Day

Denver Summit FC

Colorado pride, budding team culture on display at Denver Summit's 1st media day

Nick Rothschild

Before the home match at Empower Field, Summit FC will take on Bay FC on Saturday, March 14 – a game you can watch on Denver7/The Spot Denver 3.

Denver Summit FC is the city’s first professional women’s soccer franchise and one of two National Women’s Soccer League expansion teams beginning play in 2026.

March 2026

Sat, Mar 14
4:30 PM
@ Bay FC
Away
Fri, Mar 20
6:00 PM
@ Orlando Pride
Away
Wed, Mar 25
5:30 PM
@ Gotham FC
Away
Sat, Mar 28
12:00 PM
vs. Washington Spirit
Home*

April 2026

Sat, Apr 4
6:45 PM
@ Seattle Reign
Away
Sat, Apr 25
6:45 PM
vs. San Diego Wave FC
Home**

May 2026

Sun, May 3
1:00 PM
@ Boston Legacy FC
Away
Sat, May 9
6:00 PM
@ Houston Dash
Away
Sat, May 16
6:45 PM
vs. Orlando Pride
Home**
Sat, May 23
4:30 PM
@ Utah Royals
Away
Fri, May 29
6:00 PM
@ Racing Louisville
Away

July 2026

Fri, Jul 3
7:30 PM
vs. Kansas City Current
Home
Sun, Jul 12
5:00 PM
vs. Houston Dash
Home
Sat, Jul 18
12:00 PM
vs. Portland Thorns FC
Home
Sun, Jul 26
5:00 PM
@ Washington Spirit
Away

August 2026

Sun, Aug 2
7:00 PM
vs. Boston Legacy FC
Home
Wed, Aug 05
8:00 PM
vs. North Carolina Courage
Home
Sat, Aug 8
2:00 PM
vs. Utah Royals
Home
Fri, Aug 14
8:00 PM
@ San Diego Wave FC
Away
Sat, Aug 22
6:45 PM
@ Portland Thorns FC
Away
Sat, Aug 29
6:45 PM
vs. Chicago Stars FC
Home

September 2026

Sun, Sep 6
12:00 PM
vs. Gotham FC
Home
Fri, Sep 11
8:00 PM
@ Angel City FC
Away
Wed, Sep 16
7:30 PM
vs. Bay FC
Home
Sat, Sep 19
6:45 PM
vs. Seattle Reign
Home
Sat, Sep 26
10:30 AM
@ Kansas City Current
Away

October 2026

Sun, Oct 4
2:00 PM
@ Chicago Stars FC
Away
Sat, Oct 17
6:45 PM
vs. Angel City FC
Home
Sat, Oct 24
4:30 PM
vs. Racing Louisville
Home

November 2026

Sun, Nov 1
3:00 PM
@ North Carolina Courage
Away
* home opener played at Empower Field at Mile High
** game played at DICK's Sporting Goods Park
other home matches scheduled to be played at Centennial Stadium

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.