Lindsey Heaps talks ‘surreal’ journey to signing with hometown club: Denver7 exclusive

DENVER — Lindsey Heaps, the Golden, Colo. native and global soccer star who has now signed with the expansion Denver Summit FC, has long dreamed of a return to her home state to play professionally.

When the National Women’s Soccer League announced a year ago that its 16th club would play in the Mile High City, the dream became a goal.

“I thought to myself, ‘At some point, I have to play for that club,’” Heaps recalled during a conference call with the media following the announcement of her signing.

And now, it's reality.

Heaps’ return to Colorado is like something out of the Odyssey. Her career has spanned the globe, most recently playing in France for Olympique Lyonnais. In Lyon she's won three Division 1 Féminine titles, a UEFA Women’s Champions League title, and the Coupe de France Féminine.

She’ll finish out her contract at the conclusion of the 2025-26 season and is expected to join the Summit in June 2026.

Heaps spoke exclusively about the homecoming in an exclusive, wide-ranging conversation with Denver7’s Nick Rothschild on Monday.



Watch that full interview in the video player below:

She called the moment "surreal" and said it may not sink in until she's back in the Centennial State.

“I was given so many opportunities when I was young in Colorado – so many training sessions, so much involvement in the game and in Colorado,” Heaps said. “I just want to give back to the state, to the community, to the fans there that show up to all of our national team games as well.”

While her eyes have been on the Denver club since it was announced, Heaps said the way Summit ownership is building the team helped her make up her mind that it’s where she wanted to be. She said the hiring of Nick Cushing, who spent several years at the helm of Manchester City Women’s FC and has also experience stateside with the MLS’s New York City FC, made possibly the biggest difference.

“I think that's where I was just like, ‘Okay, they are going about this in the right way and the right process, and this is someone that I do want to play for,” she said.

Her conversation with Denver7 also touched on her family’s reaction to the news, why she threw her phone when it was announced and what she hopes to bring to the table on and off the field. Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Denver7 is proud to be the official broadcast partner of Denver Summit FC, with roughly 30 matches to be aired on The Spot Denver 3 during the club’s inaugural season.