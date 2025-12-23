Denver City Council approves Summit women’s soccer stadium plan

DENVER — Denver City Council gave its $50 million final stamp of approval Monday night for a planned professional women’s soccer stadium.

Denver Summit FC threatened to abandon its plans to bring the team and a 14,500-seat stadium to Santa Fe Yards, if Denver failed to provide an initial public investment of $50 million.

The Monday 12-1 vote was the last hurdle Denver Summit FC faced after encountering a skeptical city council earlier this year.

Denver7 reported the city was moving forward with plans to build the new National Women’s Soccer League stadium by investing $70 million to get the project started, with the ownership group expected to spend between $150 million $200 million to finish the project.

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston praised the City Council’s approval of funding to purchase and improve land at Santa Fe Yards.

“This is a monumental day for South Broadway, for women’s soccer and for women’s sports, and for Denver as a whole,” Johnston said in a statement. “I am grateful to Councilmembers for their thorough review of this project and their partnership on this transformational project, to Rob Cohen, Jen Millet, and the entire Denver Summit team, and most especially to businesses and neighbors near the stadium, who saw an incredible opportunity and fought to ensure their community would be included in it. Let’s go!”

Summit FC controlling owner Rob Cohen called it an important step forward.

“Denver Summit FC is extremely pleased with Denver City Council’s vote to approve the Santa Fe Yards Stadium project,” Cohen said in a statement. “We are excited to continue to take the next steps in building a purpose-built, soccer-specific stadium in Denver’s urban core for our community, our athletes, and our supporters. We greatly appreciate the support and collaboration from the Denver Community, Denver City Council, WENU, the Mayor’s Office, local businesses and our fans and supporters. We look forward to building a stadium that will provide a positive impact on our community for generations to come.”

Summit FC said in September that fans had already placed 15,000 season‑ticket deposits for the team’s 2026 debut. The club will play in a temporary Centennial stadium until its permanent venue is complete, which is scheduled to open by 2028.