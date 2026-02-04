Colorado skiers find inspiration in Lindsey Vonn, who says she'll compete in Winter Olympics after ACL injury

ELDORA SKI AREA, Colo. — It was a windy day at Eldora Ski Area, but everybody seemed to have time to talk about Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn, who revealed she had a "completely ruptured" ACL on her left knee, said Tuesday she was “confident” she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics beginning this week.

"She's been in the game a long time and at the top a long time," said John, a skier who said he finds inspiration in Vonn. "She's making a comeback and that's very important."

Another skier, Adam, said Von was "very brave" for wanting to continue to compete following her injury.

"I couldn't imagine coming out here with any tendon problem," he said. "If I had a torn anything I don't think I'd be able to get up."

Inside and away from the elements, another skier, Mindy, said she was "absolutely" inspired by Vonn's commitment to the sport. "Very inspiring, absolutely," she said.

Incredible athletes like Vonn are built different than most of us, and Denver7 discovered just how much over four hot dogs inside where it’s warm and not windy.