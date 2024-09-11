Officials announce arrest in Alexander Mountain Fire investigation in Larimer County

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A person has been arrested in connection with the destructive Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, which burned 26 homes.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, where the Larimer County Sheriff's Office and the U.S. Forest Service will provide more information about the arrest. Denver7 will be there and plan to stream it live. Refresh this page around 1 p.m. to watch.

The Alexander Mountain Fire, which sparked on July 29 near Drake north of Highway 34, burned 9,668 acres over about three weeks. On Aug. 9, the U.S. Forest Service confirmed that the fire was human-caused, but no other specifics were available at the time. Officials had previously referenced signs of human activity near where the fire apparently started.

More than 5,000 people evacuated, but no injuries were reported. However, the fire destroyed about 50 structures — 26 homes and 21 outbuildings.

The fire was 100% contained on Aug. 17.

The Alexander Mountain Fire was one of multiple Front Range wildfires that began burning around the same time:



Dozens of structures, including homes, burned in these wildfires. A Denver7 Gives fund will help support the immediate recovery and long-term rebuilding for those impacted.

The post-fire Burn Area Emergency Response (BAER) team completed their assessment report in the wake of the fire, the USFS announced on Wednesday.

"The report found limited risks to human life and safety, infrastructure, natural and cultural resources on Forest Service lands within the burn area," the USFS said. "The report found increased risk for flooding and debris flows following heavy rainstorms, primarily due to steep slopes throughout the burned area."

The BAER team will work closely with the Larimer County Office of Emergency Management on post-fire emergency response work.

The USFS warned anybody near or downstream of the burn area about how heavy rains can impact the burn scar — a threat that became evidence in the weeks after the Alexander Mountain Fire, as well as the other mountain fires.

You can read the full BAER team report below.

Post-wildfire flooding is caused by changes to the landscape caused by the fire, explained Peter Nelson, associate professor in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering at Colorado State University. People who live downstream or downhill from the burn areas need to pay the most attention to those storms, Nelson said, since they are the most likely to see flooding caused by burn scar runoff.

“When a landscape burns, the response of the landscape to rainfall changes dramatically,” Nelson explained. “You can think of the ground as being kind of like a sponge. Under normal, unburned circumstances, the sponge – the ground – is able to soak in a lot of the rain that falls through infiltration. After a fire, the infiltration capacity of the landscape is seriously diminished.”

