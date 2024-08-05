Stone Canyon Fire burning near Lyons fully contained

LYONS, Colo. — Officials announced Sunday evening that the Stone Canyon Fire burning near the Boulder County town of Lyons is fully contained.

The 1,557-acre wildfire was reported on July 30 west of Rabbit Mountain and destroyed five homes. It was announced Wednesday that one person was found dead inside a burned house. The victim’s identity and official cause and manner of death have not been released.

The blaze grew quickly amid hot and dry conditions, forcing hundreds to evacuate, including people within the town of Lyons. However, all evacuation orders have been lifted as fire growth stalled in the past four days.

The blaze started a day after the much larger Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, which Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said helped in their firefighting efforts.

Wildfire Crews continue to make progress against wildfires burning across Colorado Robert Garrison

"The good news for us is that we were able to grab resources from Larimer County. As soon as our fire kicked off, the Larimer sheriff was in contact with me, offered to send some of those air resources to this fire, and tried to help us get it under control," Johnson said. "So, within an hour, we had a lot more support than we might on a normal initial fire because of the fire burning north of us."

The cause and origin of a fatal blaze were being probed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with specially trained fire investigators from the agency helping local authorities, agency spokesperson Crystal McCoy said.

The area blackened by that fire remained relatively unchanged after it burned five houses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Stone Canyon Fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report