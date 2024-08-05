Watch Now
NewsWildfire

Actions

Stone Canyon Fire burning near Lyons fully contained

Progress to report in the week-long fight against Colorado’s wildfires and some evacuees return home and communities gather to honor heroes on the front lines. Here is the Sunday evening update for Alexander Mountain Fire, Stone Canyon, Quarry fires.
stone canyon fire.png
Posted
and last updated

LYONS, Colo. — Officials announced Sunday evening that the Stone Canyon Fire burning near the Boulder County town of Lyons is fully contained.

The 1,557-acre wildfire was reported on July 30 west of Rabbit Mountain and destroyed five homes. It was announced Wednesday that one person was found dead inside a burned house. The victim’s identity and official cause and manner of death have not been released.

The blaze grew quickly amid hot and dry conditions, forcing hundreds to evacuate, including people within the town of Lyons. However, all evacuation orders have been lifted as fire growth stalled in the past four days.

The blaze started a day after the much larger Alexander Mountain Fire in Larimer County, which Boulder County Sheriff Curtis Johnson said helped in their firefighting efforts.

Colorado Wildfires

Wildfire

Crews continue to make progress against wildfires burning across Colorado

Robert Garrison

"The good news for us is that we were able to grab resources from Larimer County. As soon as our fire kicked off, the Larimer sheriff was in contact with me, offered to send some of those air resources to this fire, and tried to help us get it under control," Johnson said. "So, within an hour, we had a lot more support than we might on a normal initial fire because of the fire burning north of us."

The cause and origin of a fatal blaze were being probed by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with specially trained fire investigators from the agency helping local authorities, agency spokesperson Crystal McCoy said.

The area blackened by that fire remained relatively unchanged after it burned five houses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized federal funds to help with firefighting costs for the Stone Canyon Fire.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

More wildfire stories
Alexander Mountain Fire firefighters

Wildfire

Alexander Mtn Fire did not grow overnight, some residents allowed home Monday

Stephanie Butzer
Image (30).jpg

Wildfire

Jeffco says "thank you" to firefighters battling the Quary Fire

Claire Lavezzorio
jeffco rain.png

Wildfire

Quarry Fire containment grows to 35% amid rainfall that had no effect on blaze

Robert Garrison
Colorado Wildfires

Wildfire

Most evacuations lifted in Alexander Mountain Fire as containment grows to 54%

Robert Garrison
rescued quarry cat.png

Wildfire

Lucky cat rescued from Quarry Fire: 'Symbol of what we’ve been through here'

Jeff Anastasio
fire

Wildfire

Staying ready during wildfire season

Wanya Reese

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help