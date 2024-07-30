Evacuations underway north of Lyons due to wildfire in the Stone Canyon area

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Evacuations were underway north of Lyons due to a wildfire that ignited in the Stone Canyon area in Boulder County early Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Tuesday by Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Vinnie Montez.

A map of the evacuation area can be viewed here or in the map below.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

AirTracker7 flew over the scene of the blaze and captured what appeared to be a structure that had already been lost to the flames, but information about losses to property or injuries due to the fire was not immediately available from the sheriff's office.

AirTracker7

A red flag warning is in effect for Larimer and Boulder counties between 6,000 and 9,000 feet through 8 p.m. Tuesday due to westerly winds that could bring gusts of up to 30 mph and low relative humidity for the northern Front Range foothills, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Fire conditions in the area "will be favorable for rapid fire spread. ... Avoid outdoor burning and any activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire," weather service officials said.

Anyone in Boulder County looking for the latest updates on the Stone Canyon Fire should text BocoInfo to 888-777 or go to BoulderODM.gov.

This is a breaking, developing news story and will be updated.